I myself work 2 jobs. I have almost NO money to support myself. WHY would I donate money to anybody who accidentally bought a couch in that dollar amount when we have homeless people .. kids with cancer .. disabilities .. etc. My money will NOT go for the accidental purchase of anything. I wish you luck.
Crocodile tears 😭 😭😭 …. Wouldn’t believe it for a minute! Scam artist in the act if you want my opinion. Let this person clear up their own problem!!
Whaaa whaa whaa I, I, I sob sob sob, accidentally just bought a $ 600,000 home and a sob sob whaa whaaa $85,000 Mercedes Benz and I was joking, I don't have the money , whaaaa if you have whaaaa whaa a million dollars laying around, could you please, I'm being serious whaaaa whaa sniffle sniffle, please give it to me? And whaaaaa whaaaa whaaa if you have any diamond and gold jewelry could you send me that too, whaaa whaaa whaaaaaaaa!
Related
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Offers $6700 For 24 Hours Of His Father's Time
50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Dad freaks out after spotting strange detail in his son’s new book… and it has other parents in hysterics
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Snoop Dogg and Wife Shante Broadus Dedicate Silk Scarf Line to Daughter’s Lupus Journey
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
Yung Miami Causes Confusion After Revealing She 'Wants To Be The Black Oprah'
Distractify
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1264