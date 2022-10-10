Read full article on original website
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
vinepair.com
A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight
The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson native Aadreekis Conner had a good game on Saturday for Alabama A&M
Port Gibson native Aadreekis Conner had a good performance for Alabama A&M on Saturday. In the 37-31 win, Connor grabbed four tackles and also one sack to help lead his team to the victory. Alabama A&M will play Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
Vicksburg Post
Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
WLBT
Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin pushes to recruit middle school QB to Ole Miss on Twitter
Lane Kiffin’s #CometotheSip tag is a Twitter classic. The coach has used it since arriving on campus as a recruiting tactic. He’s used it on just about everybody in the country who shows proficiency at football it seems. Now, Kiffin is out here recruiting middle schoolers. Admittedly, this...
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive […]
breezynews.com
Simmons-McAdams football game cancelled
The Simmons vs McAdams football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 has been cancelled. No reason has been announced as the reason for the cancellation. McAdams next scheduled game is Friday, Oct. 14 vs Coffeeville.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WAPT
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
Vicksburg Post
OPEN FOR BLESSINGS: Storehouse Community Food Pantry opens doors at new location
The Storehouse Community Food Pantry opened its doors Wednesday at its new location, Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave. The Storehouse Community Food Pantry is a non-profit organization that distributes food to residents in Warren County who are in emergency situations and for transients in need of food. For anyone interested in financially supporting the food pantry, donations can be mailed to Storehouse Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 820914, Vicksburg, MS, 39182.
wtva.com
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
WAPT
Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
