Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
live5news.com

Investigators determine likely cause of N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators now believe they know what likely caused a massive apartment complex fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children in North Charleston earlier this month. The probable cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Oct. 7...
live5news.com

1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
abcnews4.com

Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Monday. Christopher Austin O’Malley, from Summerville, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being taken to the hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The...
abcnews4.com

Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man set Ladson mobile home on fire after eviction threat

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
live5news.com

North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
abcnews4.com

Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
abcnews4.com

Deputies, K9s searching wooded area near town of Lodge for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a suspect following a car chase near the town of Lodge, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies and K9s are searching a wooded area near McCune Branch Road for an approximately 40-year-old black...
abcnews4.com

SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
live5news.com

18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
abcnews4.com

Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

