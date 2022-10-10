Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
live5news.com
Investigators determine likely cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators now believe they know what likely caused a massive apartment complex fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children in North Charleston earlier this month. The probable cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Oct. 7...
live5news.com
Charleston to make prime ‘nightlife’ parking restrictions permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will soon make weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. Those rules mean you can’t park on King Street between Spring and Calhoun on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. But some businesses don’t like the move. For over a year...
live5news.com
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
Filming on Isle of Palms to impact traffic, parking on Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on the Isle of Palms are warning about an increase in traffic and parking issues Thursday due to filming on the island. The Isle of Palms Police Department said traffic and parking along both sides of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be impacted as […]
abcnews4.com
Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
abcnews4.com
Sticky Fingers returning to the Lowcountry with new North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sticky Fingers hopes to be reopen and serving its hickory-smoked meats to customers again by the end of the year!. The BBQ chain is building out a new restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320, in North Charleston. COO Karen Williams said the new...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Monday. Christopher Austin O’Malley, from Summerville, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being taken to the hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The...
abcnews4.com
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
WCBD Count on 2
CCSO: Man set Ladson mobile home on fire after eviction threat
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
abcnews4.com
Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
abcnews4.com
Deputies, K9s searching wooded area near town of Lodge for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a suspect following a car chase near the town of Lodge, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies and K9s are searching a wooded area near McCune Branch Road for an approximately 40-year-old black...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
abcnews4.com
'Coffee with a cop' Friday at Starbucks with Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is having "coffee with a cop" on Friday, October 14th. Officers will be at Starbucks on Coleman Boulevard and interacting with members of the community.
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
abcnews4.com
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
