UAE president's visit to Russia to help reach 'solutions' to Ukrainian crisis -ministry

 3 days ago
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported.

The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security."

Comments / 9

James Allan
1d ago

Good luck Mohammad! Putin doesn't listen to anybody, he lies, denies and any promise from him is worth zero!

Reuters

Reuters

