Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 5 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps on Sunday against the Houston Texans and why?

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans at home on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (75 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 75 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 75 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 75 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 75 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 75 (100%)

WR Christian Kirk: 72 (96%)

WR Marvin Jones: 65 (87%)

WR Zay Jones: 60 (80%)

TE Evan Engram: 56 (75%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 46 (61%)

RB Travis Etienne: 40 (53%)

RB James Robinson: 30 (40%)

LG Ben Bartch: 29 (39%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 26 (35%)

TE Dan Arnold: 8 (11%)

TE Luke Farrell: 8 (11%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 6 (8%)

RB JaMychal Hasty: 3 (4%)

WR Tim Jones: 1 (1%)

Travis Etienne had the hot hand on Sunday and, as a result, saw both more snaps and touches than James Robinson. Robinson is still out-snapping Etienne in terms of pass-protection, but Etienne has shown that he is the more explosive and dynamic option and can help the Jaguars get out of lulls on offense.

A week after Jamal Agnew scored two touchdowns, he saw limited snaps on offense. He had one carry and one target on his six snaps, so he is still getting plenty of looks when he is actually on the field, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as mostly a gadget type player.

Luke Farrell and Dan Arnold played the same volume of snaps, with Farrell blocking on half of his snaps and Arnold running seven routes on his eight. Arnold did have a big 20-yard catch to get the Jaguars into the red-zone, but he also dropped a pass that would have gone for a first down.

Tyler Shatley replaced Ben Bartch at left guard instead of Cole Van Lanen. Shatley did allow two pressures during his fill-in for Bartch, but head coach Doug Pederson didn't sound overly optimistic about Bartch's knee injury when asked about it on Monday, so Shatley will likely continue to step in.

Christian Kirk played nearly every snap for the Jaguars, but it resulted in one catch for 11 yards on three targets. Kirk was fed plenty of targets a week ago but failed to cash in, while this week was simply a case of him being taken out of the game. Whether that was due to Lawrence or due to Houston's defense remains to be seen.

Defense (58 snaps)

FS Andre Cisco: 58 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 58 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 58 (100%)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 58 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 56 (97%)

OLB Travon Walker: 47 (81%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 47 (81%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 43 (74%)

OLB Josh Allen: 42 (72%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 40 (69%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 25 (43%)

DL Corey Peters: 25 (43%)

CB Darious Williams: 24 (41%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 23 (40%)

DL Arden Key: 20 (34%)

LB Chad Muma: 11 (19%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 3 (5%)

A week after Adam Gotsis was utilized as a full-time player due to Foley Fatukasi's injury, the Jaguars were able to limit his snaps with the usage of Corey Peters. Peters split reps with Gotsis, but DaVon Hamilton and Roy Robertson-Harris' still got increased workloads compared to the first three games when Fatukasi was healthy.

Josh Allen had his quietest game of the season, playing a season-low in snaps and recording just one pressure and zero quarterback hits. He did record a tackle for loss, but it was odd to see him off the field in some pivotal situations considering K'Lavon Chaisson left early with an injury.