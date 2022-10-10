ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruithurst, AL

What's gone wrong in Fruithurst? Mystery over cancer outbreak in tiny Alabama town where rates of SIXTEEN different forms of the disease are higher than national average

By Cassidy Morrison Senior
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Scientists are probing a mystery cluster of cancer cases in a tiny Alabama town where it is feared residents may have been drinking toxic water.

Rates of 16 different forms of the disease are markedly higher than the national average in Fruithurst, which is home to little over 400 people.

The issue first came to light when a large number of children and teens in the local school system fell sick with blood and bone cancers.

It raised concern among many locals, including the principal of the town's elementary school, who reached out to experts from various universities to investigate.

A team of researchers from the University of Kentucky, the University of Alabama, and Auburn University then surveyed over 500 households in the school district.

Nearly 50 per cent of homes sampled between 2017 to 2021 reported at least one cancer diagnosis in the family - with some types of cancer up to 10 times more common than in the rest of the country.

The chief culprit is believed to be a now-shuttered rubber making plant that sits about a mile south of the elementary school - where concentrations of toxic compounds including lead have been found.

The research team have analyzed more than two dozen sites around the area for heavy metals and radioactive material.

They found the town's water wells and soil had higher than acceptable levels of chromium, zinc, poisonous lead, toxic pesticides, the radioactive gas radon, and other heavy metals.

They also found unacceptably high rates of bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), a carcinogen, in two of the seven wells tested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436wqU_0iTWNVQG00
Scientists are probing a mystery cluster of cancer cases in a tiny Alabama town where it is feared residents may have been drinking toxic water. Rates of 16 different forms of the disease are markedly higher than the national average in Fruithurst, which is home to little over 400 people. The chief culprit is believed to be a now-shuttered rubber making plant that sits about a mile south of the elementary school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hPu9_0iTWNVQG00
The prevalence of melanoma and lung cancer in the town compared to the national rate was particularly alarming, 6.7 times and 9.2 times the national average, respectively.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JHbC_0iTWNVQG00
The now-shuttered rubber making plant ProBlend has been linked to higher-than-normal concentrations of contaminants in the town's well water. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jETEr_0iTWNVQG00
Dr Loka Ashford, co-author of the study, said her team's analysis of water and soil samples in Fruithurst uncovered exceptionally high concentrations of contaminants like lead, arsenic, and radon.

When five children were diagnosed with various forms of cancer between 2014 and 2017, local Fruithurst Elementary School principal Christy Hiett went on the hunt for a cause.

She created the grassroots group Cleburne Cancer Concerns which relied on GoFundMe contributions and grant money to pay for the well water and soil testing.

What is causing increased rates of cancer in Fruithurst?

Scientists have identified contaminated soil and well water samples in Cleburne county

A cluster of cancer cases in children in Fruithurst, Cleburne county, Ala. alarmed a local teacher into action

Soil and well water samples showed presence of many contaminants including radon, arsenic, lead, and zinc

They also detected presence of carcinogenic bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), a produce used in rubber manufacturing

The soil samples taken in 2017 were close to dumping sites, the Problend rubber making facility, a nearby railroad, and one leukemia patient’s residence.

Ms Hiett said: ‘When children started being diagnosed with leukemia, people in the community looked to me for answers.’

‘I became passionate about this issue because it was impacting children, and children are my passion. This tugged at my heart greatly.’

Ms Hiett convened a team of scientists from the University of Kentucky, Auburn University, and University of Alabama to study samples of soil and water in the town from 2017 to 2021. Their findings were published in the journal Environmental Justice.

The team also relied on extensive interviews with the households in the town affected by the higher-than-normal prevalence of cancer.

They considered underlying risk factors such as smoking, in vitro ingestion of well water, and patient medical history in their analysis of the samples.

Dr Loka Ashwood at University of Kentucky’s Department of Sociology said: ‘Communities are gatekeepers of the most important knowledge to take on cancer clusters.’

‘They can and should be incorporated into research,’ she added.

The prevalence of melanoma and lung cancer in the town compared to the national rate was particularly alarming, 6.7 times and 9.2 times the national average, respectively.

The group of sociologists and geoscientists discovered the presence of heavy metals, volatile compounds, and carcinogens in many of the town’s wells which many people relied upon for water.

Some of the contaminants found at elevated levels in the water and soil samples included carcinogenic bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), lead, the pesticides naphthalene and caprolactam, radon, and zinc.

Dr Ashwood said: ‘We identified a relationship between pesticide exposure and the drinking of well water as statistically significant in a model of environmental exposures.

‘Our rapid response water and soil samples also uncovered contaminants,’ she said.

The soil samples taken in 2017 were close to dumping sites, the Problend rubber making facility, a nearby railroad, and one leukemia patient’s residence.

Scientists are linking the environmental contamination to the now-shuttered Problend plant. DEHP is a common industrial chemical used in the production of plastics or rubber.

Residents of Fruithurst have successfully banded together to begin remedying the situation. Houses that were unable to connect to the less-polluted municipal water system were given reverse-osmosis water filtration systems.

Researchers will continue to collect soil and water samples in order to better understand the quality of Fruithurst's groundwater and its link to illegal dumping sites and the rubber factory.

Comments / 5

Related
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruithurst, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
wrganews.com

Rome Landmarking Committee to Unveil Newly Designated Landmarks

The City of Rome Landmarking Committee invites the public to the unveiling of several newly designated landmarks in the City of Rome. – The ceremony will be held Thu. Oct 20, 2022, & will begin at the first designated landmark at 11 am & conclude at the final landmark location at 1 pm.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Diseases#General Health#The University Of Alabama#Auburn University
Alabama Now

Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town

Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
ANNISTON, AL
wbhfradio.org

Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister

ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cancer
Calhoun Journal

October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WOKV

Officials: 3 charged with murder after victim’s body found days later with duct tape in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been charged with murder after a body was found in duct tape days later, according to officials. According to WSB-TV, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a house on September 18 for a possible murder. When deputies got to the house, they found the victim, Stiles Stilley, inside. He was bound with duct tape and believed to have been dead for a few days.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
courierjournal.net

A Scare at LaGrange

LAGRANGE – Haunted Hayrides at the LaGrange College Site Park are scheduled every Saturday in October from 7–11pm. Adult tickets are $5 and children under 6 are FREE. Parking is at the foot of the mountain at the old Tabernacle site. You may want to bring your flash light to see how to return to your car.
LAGRANGE, GA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

648K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy