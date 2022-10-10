Read full article on original website
Related
White Rhinos Are Thriving in Rwanda Following a Historic Translocation
Close to a year after the world’s largest rhino translocation took place, near-threatened white rhinos are in good health and having calves in Rwanda’s Akagera National Park. Plus: Retreats in Africa that offer the chance to see—and support—rhinos during your stay.
Where to See Puffins Along the U.K.'s Coast
The British coast is one of the best places in the world to view the Atlantic puffin. Here's where to find them in the U.K.
What it's Like to White Water Raft the Nile in Uganda
While staying at Wildwaters Lodge near Jinja, one writer learns what it is like to raft the Nile River in Uganda.
The Impact of Hurricane Fiona on Puerto Rico—and How to Help
Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans were still without water and power days after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on September 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thailand to Drop COVID Requirements for Travelers in October
Starting October 1, travelers won't need to prove vaccination status or take a pre-departure COVID test to enter Thailand.
Japan to Begin Allowing Independent Travelers to Enter
Pre-departure tests will no longer be required for boosted travelers entering Japan—and the government is considering changing the requirement to travel with a tour.
Jordan's Bedouin Camps Offer a True Desert Experience
There are many places to stay in Jordan, but few immerse you in the country's culture like a traditional, independently owned Bedouin camp.
On a Cruise to Svalbard, Where Polar Bears Roam
What an expedition cruise in the rugged yet fragile Svalbard's High Arctic can teach travelers about the planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canada to Drop Vaccine and ArriveCan App Requirement
Masks will also no longer be required on planes and trains. The new rules go into effect on October 1.
What Do Cruise Ships Do in a Hurricane?
From how cruise lines monitor and respond to hurricanes, to what you can expect in terms of itinerary changes, rough seas, cancellations, and refunds—a guide to cruise ship sailings during hurricane season.
Airlines Issue Travel Waivers as Hurricane Fiona Hits Caribbean
American, Delta, United, Southwest, and JetBlue have all issued various waivers for destinations in the Caribbean amid the disruptions and devastation of Hurricane Fiona.
Off-Season Destinations for Every Month of the Year
Whether you're looking to beat the summer heat of Hawai‘i or the crowds in Venice, consider these off-season destinations for every month of the year.
Sidecar Tours Are the Best Way to Go Sightseeing
Sidecar tours are an increasingly popular form of soft adventure travel, with tour companies popping up across the globe from Marrakech to Cape Town to Singapore and New York.
Space Perspective: The Company Making Space Travel Eco-Friendly
Space tourism companies like Space Perspective are pioneering a more affordable, sustainable way to the stars, where guests can bask in awe of the overview effect.
United Is Adding These New Transatlantic Routes for 2023
The Chicago-based airline will add or bring back three routes to Spain, Sweden, and the UAE, as well as add routes to six markets it already serves.
10 Best Places to Travel in December
From exploring Christmas lights in Colombia to the delicious foods of Tasmania, here are 10 of the best places to travel in December 2022.
How Much Does It Cost To Live on a Sailboat?
Have you ever dreamed about getting away from dry land and setting sail in search of a life full of adventure in the open water? Many people dream about living on a sailboat, but may be hesitant to...
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0