Long Beach, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Boys’ Water Polo

The562's coverage of boys' water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Daylen Austin All-American Jersey Presentation

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

St. Anthony Girls’ Golf Stays Undefeated

The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562's coverage of Saints athletics is sponsored in part by St. Anthony High School donors. St. Anthony girls' golf beat Paraclete 237-285 on Tuesday at Lakewood Country Club to stay undefeated...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach, CA
The 562

Girls’ Golf: Millikan Edges Long Beach Poly

The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Moore League Girls’ Cross Country Will Run Thursday at Signal Hill

The562's coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The Long Beach girls' will run at Signal Hill. After lightning canceled yesterday's girls' varsity race at Signal Hill, the Moore League flew into action and was able to secure a permit to race Thursday at 4 p.m. The boys' varsity race and all lower-level races happened Tuesday so Thursday will be girls' varsity only at Discovery Well Park. We'll have full coverage.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Moore League Cross Country Signal Hill Meet

The562's coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section's Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Nine

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we're going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section's playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Signal Hill Cross Country Meet

The562's coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The Moore League cross country season continues on Tuesday evening, as the league's runners will converge on Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill. The lower level races start at 3 p.m., with the boys' varsity race scheduled for a 5 p.m. start and the girls' varsity race starting at 5:30 p.m.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

