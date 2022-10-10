The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:. This game could go either way. These are similar teams with inconsistencies week-to-week in the first year under a new coach, and even after a blowout loss, LSU may match up well with Florida's offense. But it's hard to confidently pick LSU until it cleans up the mistakes on special teams and shows another dimension on offense. Florida wins close at home.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO