ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida names four captains for Saturday vs. LSU

Florida has unveiled its four captains set to take midfield prior to Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff with the program's cross-divisional rival, the LSU Tigers. The Gators have named sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive back Jaydon Hill, center Kingsley Eguakun and linebacker Chief Borders as the captains to face the Tigers. The LSU contest will mark the second time this season that Miller has been named a UF captain as he previously received the honor prior to the season-opening victory over then-No. 7-ranked Utah.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

LSU-Florida football preview and predictions

LSU coach Brian Kelly has been a part of a rebuilding process before and he knows that games like this weekend can be foundational in bringing the culture to this program that can last for years. Even before the results might start to show on the field, there are certain...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game

The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game at Florida on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:. This game could go either way. These are similar teams with inconsistencies week-to-week in the first year under a new coach, and even after a blowout loss, LSU may match up well with Florida's offense. But it's hard to confidently pick LSU until it cleans up the mistakes on special teams and shows another dimension on offense. Florida wins close at home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Mcl#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy