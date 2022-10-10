Read full article on original website
Florida names four captains for Saturday vs. LSU
Florida has unveiled its four captains set to take midfield prior to Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff with the program's cross-divisional rival, the LSU Tigers. The Gators have named sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive back Jaydon Hill, center Kingsley Eguakun and linebacker Chief Borders as the captains to face the Tigers. The LSU contest will mark the second time this season that Miller has been named a UF captain as he previously received the honor prior to the season-opening victory over then-No. 7-ranked Utah.
LSU-Florida football preview and predictions
LSU coach Brian Kelly has been a part of a rebuilding process before and he knows that games like this weekend can be foundational in bringing the culture to this program that can last for years. Even before the results might start to show on the field, there are certain...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game
The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game at Florida on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:. This game could go either way. These are similar teams with inconsistencies week-to-week in the first year under a new coach, and even after a blowout loss, LSU may match up well with Florida's offense. But it's hard to confidently pick LSU until it cleans up the mistakes on special teams and shows another dimension on offense. Florida wins close at home.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
Trey Holly, LSU's record-setting RB pledge, nominated for nation's best HS running back: Vote
Union Parish High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers pledge Trey Holly is one of 20 nominees for the nation's best running back. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound back made headliners earlier this year when he broke the Louisiana all-time career rushing yards record. So far, Holly has ...
NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Police arrest son of former NFL quarterback for fatal Baton Rouge hit and run
BATON ROUGE, La. — Walter Brister turned himself in on Wednesday for the Sunday hit and run killing of another man in Baton Rouge, according to police. Police investigators also said they believe the 21-year-old Brister from St. Tammany Parish was driving the Range Rover that killed Jude Jarreau, who was trying to walk across a road.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn teacher on leave as lawsuit claims inappropriate behavior when he was at Episcopal
A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, the day after news reports said he is being sued by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students. Victor...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
theadvocate.com
BESE returns Capitol High to Baton Rouge system, but who will fix facilities, run school?
After 14 years in state control, Capitol High is officially returning to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system — but who will run the school and how improvements to the 62-year-old facility will be paid for remains up in the air. On Tuesday, the state’s...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board placed a Woodlawn High teacher on paid administrative leave Wednesday October 12 following a report by the 9NEWS Investigators about his allegedly troubled past at another school. The teacher, Vincent Hoang, will remain on administrative leave while the...
