‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Showrunner Brian Young Talks Season 2 Spoilers, Future Plans, and Adapting the Cartoon

Here’s Everything Morfydd Clark Told Us About ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2
With the season finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now out in the world, once fans recover from the explosive twists and reveals, there will be one question on everyone's mind: when will we get our first taste of Season 2?. Unfortunately, we're...
'House of the Dragon' Gives Alicent Depth That the Book Never Did
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.Since the start of House of the Dragon, every character has been expanding from the source material the show is based upon. The series gave each character's motivations that were hinted at or simply non-existent in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
Daniel Weyman Shares His Reaction Finding Out He Was [SPOILER] in ‘The Rings of Power’
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power. With the fantastic season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now streaming on Prime Video, earlier today I spoke with Daniel Weyman about playing the Stranger and the season finale. As you saw in the first half of the episode, the finale made you think the Stranger was the Dark Lord Sauron, which was an expected twist.
'The English' Trailer Throws Emily Blunt Into the Dangers of the Wild West
Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo). The English is an epic chase Western that takes place in 1890 middle America that follows Blunt's character Lady...
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Has Serena Joy Become a Sympathetic Character?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of the Handmaid's Tale. In the penultimate season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the arc of Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) has taken an interesting turn. For the first few seasons in Gilead, Serena was the proud wife of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and through gritted teeth lived happily with their handmaid, Offred (Elisabeth Moss). Offred/June was finally able to escape into Canada to reunite with her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenie). Simultaneously, Serena and Fred were arrested in Canada. Through a series of backdoor deals and political dealings, Fred was released into the wilderness only to be hunted down and brutally murdered by June and a group of handmaids out for revenge.
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
Who Is Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.After weeks of speculation, with multiple potential characters up for the role of Sauron, The Rings of Power finally revealed who the Dark Lord is, and it might have surprised some, but if you've been keeping an ear to the ground it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The finale, "Alloyed," started with quite a fake out, with the three hooded figures known as the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic appearing to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and addressing him as Sauron. Obviously, since this happens in the first opening minutes of the episode, it doesn't seem like the reveal it should be.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Who Voiced That Insane Finale Cameo?
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?
How Galadriel's Attitude Changed After Her Conversation With Adar in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.As the season finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaches, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the earlier episodes of the Prime Video show. We waited for so long, we deserve it. As it lines up one episode better than the next, there are a few moments that stick, as they are usually turning points for some of the main characters. One such case was the confrontation between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Adar (Joseph Mawle) in "Udûn", the sixth episode. Although the episode was marked for the explosion of Mount Doom, this phenomenal scene also had a lasting effect in the Elf protagonist, deeply felt in the following episode, "The Eye".
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Michael Giacchino Talks ‘Werewolf by Night,’ Directing in the MCU, ‘Rogue One,’ and His Favorite Horror Movie Scores [Exclusive]
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino and his fantastic work on Werewolf by Night, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because I recently conducted an extended interview with him to talk about the making of the Disney+ Special Presentation. During the wide-ranging conversation, he revealed how the project happened (it involved a random walk with Kevin Feige on the Disney lot), the journey to getting it made, what surprised him about making his Marvel directorial debut, when the special takes place in the MCU, future directing plans, and why he thanked Brad Bird in the credits. In addition, he talked about how he got involved in Rogue One at the last minute, if directing Werewolf by Night had any effect on his view of puns as music titles for the score, his favorite horror movie scores, and so much more it’d be impossible to list it all here.
What Is the Maester Conspiracy in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.The Maester Conspiracy is a theory referred to in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was set hundreds of years after House of the Dragon - when magic had been gone from the world for a long time. Several characters including one of their own Maester Marwyn aka Marwyn the Mage believed that there was a covenant between certain maesters to influence events within their assigned houses and beyond. It was also believed that an untold number of maesters, working together, were responsible for ridding the world of all magic, including dragons and the Targaryens who rode them.
What Is the Paragon Cult in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club. Ever since the release of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, writer and director Mike Flanagan has established himself as a household name for fans of both horror and psychological dramas. Through haunted houses and vampire-ridden islands alike, he conducts deep explorations of topics such as family, love, faith, and, of course, how humans deal with their own mortality. In his newest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, Flanagan and co-creator Leah Fong delve into the unfairness of premature death and the nature of storytelling.
'Halloween Ends' Ending Explained: Does Evil Finally Die Tonight?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends, the latest film in the horrifying saga of Michael Myers that has spanned decades and multiple timelines, has now been released into the world for one more night of terror. The biggest question going into the film was whether or not he would really be killed for good this time. In previous incarnations, the infamous masked killer has been shot, stabbed, blown up, and even (seemingly) decapitated only to come back with barely a scratch on him. However, with a title that includes the word “ends” in it, there was the sense that he may truly be gone for good this time around. In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, this piece is now going to get into all the possible spoilers about whether this does indeed come to pass in the end. Thus, if you haven’t already seen the film, either come back after you’ve seen it or be prepared to get into all the concluding carnage of this (supposedly) final chapter.
Why It's Important to See the Southlands Become Mordor in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made headlines when it became the most expensive television show ever made. It certainly seems like Amazon Studios has put its resources to good use because the last two episodes of The Rings of Power featured some of the most jaw-dropping moments in Middle-earth history. Although Sauron’s rise to power in the Second Age was teased during the iconic opening sequence in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, it’s exciting to see it fleshed out in more detail.
Martin Scorsese to Direct 'Gangs of New York' TV Series
It has been announced that Miramax Television will be shopping around a TV adaptation of Gangs of New York to both premium and streaming networks. Martin Scorsese, who directed the 2002 Oscar-nominated film version of Gangs of New York, is attached to direct the first two episodes of the series. Playwright and television writer Brett Leonard is attached to the project as a writer as well. The show will be taken out to buyers in November.
