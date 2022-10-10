Read full article on original website
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Collider
Michael Giacchino Talks ‘Werewolf by Night,’ Directing in the MCU, ‘Rogue One,’ and His Favorite Horror Movie Scores [Exclusive]
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino and his fantastic work on Werewolf by Night, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because I recently conducted an extended interview with him to talk about the making of the Disney+ Special Presentation. During the wide-ranging conversation, he revealed how the project happened (it involved a random walk with Kevin Feige on the Disney lot), the journey to getting it made, what surprised him about making his Marvel directorial debut, when the special takes place in the MCU, future directing plans, and why he thanked Brad Bird in the credits. In addition, he talked about how he got involved in Rogue One at the last minute, if directing Werewolf by Night had any effect on his view of puns as music titles for the score, his favorite horror movie scores, and so much more it’d be impossible to list it all here.
Collider
'The Good Nurse': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
This is perhaps the biggest true-crime story told on film yet. Nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) may be the most prolific serial killer in history, possibly killing as many as 400 patients in his 16-year career. Enabled by hospital administrators who failed to expose him, Cullen would have gone to kill more were it not for the heroic effort of his fellow nurse and best friend Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) who got him to confess. In the disturbing true-crime thriller The Good Nurse, we learn just how extraordinary Loughren’s heroism is. A single mom struggling to raise her two daughters on a nurse’s salary, Loughren has the additional burden of a severely ailing heart, hiding her cardiomyopathy from her hospital employers to keep her job long enough to earn her health insurance benefit. She endangers her health and job anyway when detectives enlist her help in investigating her good friend Cullen for suspicious deaths in the hospital.
Collider
Modern Star Wars Projects Have a Flashback Problem
Flashbacks are a common storytelling device, and their use in movies dates back to dawn of cinema. In live-action Star Wars, though, flashbacks are a novel innovation, one that never graced the screen until 2015's Episode VII: The Force Awakens ushered in the modern, Disney-led era of the franchise. Back when George Lucas had control over Star Wars, the films relied more heavily on dialogue and wistful exchanges to explain past moments in the characters' lives and the universe's timeline. In modern Star Wars, however, the Disney+ series and theatrical movies simply show the past without hesitation, endorsing the typical, age-old cinematic trick. While these visual flashbacks are often well-done, they somehow feel less imaginative or special than the word-of-mouth reflections from the original and prequel trilogies. Paradoxically, by breaking the first rule of storytelling, and "telling rather than showing," George Lucas' Star Wars managed to weave a more compelling, vast narrative.
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
Collider
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
Deadpool actor T.J. Miller says he'll never work with Ryan Reynolds again: 'It's weird that he hates me'
Controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller says he's not interested in returning for Deadpool 3 — or working with Ryan Reynolds ever again — even if he were asked to after the pair had a "weird moment" together on set. Miller, who played blunt bartender Weasel in the...
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
Collider
'The Rings of Power' and 9 More Epic Soundtracks by Bear McCreary
With a career spanning almost twenty years, multi-award-winning musician and composer Bear McCreary has left his musical mark not only in television, but across films and video games as well. At only five years old, it was upon a pivotal viewing of Back to the Future that McCreary discovered his passion for film and television music.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': When Might We See the Characters Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf by Night so great is how thoroughly it commits to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there awkward pauses in the narrative to establish plot threads to be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any scenes in the credits meant to get fans excited for future motion pictures. Werewolf by Night is a thoroughly singular entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that this will be the last place we ever see its lead characters again.
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Ending Explained: Does Evil Finally Die Tonight?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends, the latest film in the horrifying saga of Michael Myers that has spanned decades and multiple timelines, has now been released into the world for one more night of terror. The biggest question going into the film was whether or not he would really be killed for good this time. In previous incarnations, the infamous masked killer has been shot, stabbed, blown up, and even (seemingly) decapitated only to come back with barely a scratch on him. However, with a title that includes the word “ends” in it, there was the sense that he may truly be gone for good this time around. In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, this piece is now going to get into all the possible spoilers about whether this does indeed come to pass in the end. Thus, if you haven’t already seen the film, either come back after you’ve seen it or be prepared to get into all the concluding carnage of this (supposedly) final chapter.
For Whoopi Goldberg, 'Till' release comes after long wait
LOS ANGELES — When Whoopi Goldberg was invited to help produce an Emmett Till project, the actor thought she knew everything about the Black teenager’s 1955 kidnapping and lynching — until she learned the untold stories about how his mother handled the horrific aftermath. After Goldberg dove deep into Till’s backstory, she and her production teammates Barbara Broccoli and Fred Zollo eagerly pitched movie ideas to several major studios. All eventually turned them down. It became discouraging at times, but after more than two decades of trying to get the project green lit, Hollywood finally took notice following George Floyd's death in 2020. Goldberg said that's when MGM’s Orion Pictures stepped up to financially support the development of Till, which opens in some theaters Friday and includes some of the behind-the-scenes details about Mamie Till-Mobley's monumental decision to expose the brutality of her son's death to educate people.
Collider
10 Best Halloween Movies That Are Spooky, Not Scary
October typically means horrors and haunts for Halloween lovers, but amidst all the guts and gore of memorable slashers, sometimes you might just want to cozy up under the candlelight and watch something milder—spooky. Not terrifying. If you don't want to worry about jump scares or murders or endless...
Collider
John Carpenter's 'Escape from L.A.' Works Because Its Stupidly Entertaining
Throughout the history of film, there are few directors who have the right to the title as king of their genre. John Ford dominated westerns, Mel Brooks ran away with comedies, and John Carpenter claimed the crown as the king of horror. The man has directed twenty-one feature films, eleven of which are horror (or at least horror adjacent). He didn’t invent the genre, but he certainly popularized the slasher craze that took the world by storm for decades with the release of 1978’s Halloween.
Collider
How to Watch 'Shantaram' Starring Charlie Hunnam
Life on the run is one heart-racing adventure in Shantaram, the latest drama thriller series starring none other than Charlie Hunnam. Joining Hunnam on his quest for redemption is a roster of talented actors, namely Fayssal Bazzi, Antonia Desplat, Rachel Kamath, Vincent Perez, Sujaya Dasgupta, Elektra Kilbey, Matthew Joseph, Shubham Saraf, Alyy Khan, and Gabrielle Scharnitzky.
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDb
The 1970s were a great decade for movies in general and horror in particular. Gritty, low-budget horrors like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Last House on the Left arrived with great impact, spawning legions of sequels and imitators. Future icons including Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Ridley Scott made their first forays into the genre, with thrilling results. Not to mention, foreign language horrors (especially Italian giallo) continued to gain popularity in the UK and North America.
Collider
What Is the Paragon Cult in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club. Ever since the release of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, writer and director Mike Flanagan has established himself as a household name for fans of both horror and psychological dramas. Through haunted houses and vampire-ridden islands alike, he conducts deep explorations of topics such as family, love, faith, and, of course, how humans deal with their own mortality. In his newest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, Flanagan and co-creator Leah Fong delve into the unfairness of premature death and the nature of storytelling.
