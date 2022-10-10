ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NM

rrobserver.com

Rams boys lose to Hawks; Storm settle for third tie in row

Rio Rancho High School goalkeeper Antonio Cross-Guillen comes up with a first-half save; that’s teammate Jonatan Gracia-Sandoval behind him, and Hawks disappointed they didn’t score again. (Herron photo) The top of the District 1-5 boys soccer standings looks exactly the same Oct. 13 as they did the day...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rams boys, Storm girls are Metro champs

ALBUQUERQUE — The gloomy weather was out of the ordinary this season. The winners were not. Sandia’s Steven West and Cleveland High’s Leah Futey on Saturday ran to victories at the drizzly — but only marginally soggy — Albuquerque Metro Cross Country Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española Football Win Streak Hits Five

The Sundevils winning streak now seems unstoppable. For the fifth straight game, the Sundevils came out with a win, a feat that was unthinkable after two seasons of seemingly endless blowouts. For the second straight game, they won with over 50 points and a shutout. It has already, before starting districts, been by far the best season in town since 2015, and one of the best in school history.
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Bobcats Struggle in District-Opening Loss to Santa Rosa

After a rough first half, McCurdy football answered the challenge to show signs of life early in the second half. “I can respect fear,” McCurdy coach Robert Nevarez said to the team at halftime. “I can respect hesitancy. Because you can turn and face that. But quitting is a quality flaw, it’s a personality flaw that we just can’t afford on this team. Are we going to turn and face our adversary, or are we going to run and hide?”
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo quarterbacks speak on new offensive coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the change at offensive coordinator for the UNM football team, Lobo quarterbacks spoke about Heath Ridenour taking over. They built a relationship with their position coach, and believe he can provide a spark to the offense moving forward. “It’s going to be advantageous for our offense,” Miles Kendrick said. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state

The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25

Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
franchising.com

Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sunny and clear, have coffee cake

Today is another nice day with clear skies and lower temps. There will be some light winds though. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy another beautiful day!”. It will be a good day to enjoy some coffee cake. I enjoy a slice of coffee cake once in a while...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

