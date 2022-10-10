Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Rams boys lose to Hawks; Storm settle for third tie in row
Rio Rancho High School goalkeeper Antonio Cross-Guillen comes up with a first-half save; that’s teammate Jonatan Gracia-Sandoval behind him, and Hawks disappointed they didn’t score again. (Herron photo) The top of the District 1-5 boys soccer standings looks exactly the same Oct. 13 as they did the day...
rrobserver.com
Rams boys, Storm girls are Metro champs
ALBUQUERQUE — The gloomy weather was out of the ordinary this season. The winners were not. Sandia’s Steven West and Cleveland High’s Leah Futey on Saturday ran to victories at the drizzly — but only marginally soggy — Albuquerque Metro Cross Country Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Football Win Streak Hits Five
The Sundevils winning streak now seems unstoppable. For the fifth straight game, the Sundevils came out with a win, a feat that was unthinkable after two seasons of seemingly endless blowouts. For the second straight game, they won with over 50 points and a shutout. It has already, before starting districts, been by far the best season in town since 2015, and one of the best in school history.
Albuquerque, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Albuquerque. The Del Norte High School soccer team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. The Del Norte High School soccer team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
Rio Grande Sun
Bobcats Struggle in District-Opening Loss to Santa Rosa
After a rough first half, McCurdy football answered the challenge to show signs of life early in the second half. “I can respect fear,” McCurdy coach Robert Nevarez said to the team at halftime. “I can respect hesitancy. Because you can turn and face that. But quitting is a quality flaw, it’s a personality flaw that we just can’t afford on this team. Are we going to turn and face our adversary, or are we going to run and hide?”
Sports Desk: Lobo quarterbacks speak on new offensive coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the change at offensive coordinator for the UNM football team, Lobo quarterbacks spoke about Heath Ridenour taking over. They built a relationship with their position coach, and believe he can provide a spark to the offense moving forward. “It’s going to be advantageous for our offense,” Miles Kendrick said. “I think […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
APS hopes to bring students back into the classroom by showing off new unique programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools, like many across the country, are seeing a steady drop in enrollment. That leads to a drop in funding. Now the district is trying to lure those kids back by showing them the special programs APS schools have to offer. “I think the most important thing that we’d like families […]
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
KOAT 7
Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25
Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
rrobserver.com
Sunny and clear, have coffee cake
Today is another nice day with clear skies and lower temps. There will be some light winds though. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy another beautiful day!”. It will be a good day to enjoy some coffee cake. I enjoy a slice of coffee cake once in a while...
rrobserver.com
Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
As pilots age, Albuquerque’s ballooning future at crossroads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bryce Risley is putting everything he has into documenting and preserving the world-famous culture of Albuquerque ballooning that captivated him as a child. Risley holds a double master’s degree in marine science, but since returning to his home state after graduate school, he’s switched his...
Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
