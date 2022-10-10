Read full article on original website
Dr. Cheri J. Simonds to deliver Fall College Lecture, October 27
Dr. Cheri J. Simonds, professor of communication, will deliver the second College of Arts and Sciences Fall Lecture on Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m. in the Old Main Room in the Bone Student Center. Her talk, “Designing General Education Curriculum with Assessment in Mind,” is free and open to the public.
Dr. Menah Pratt to provide workshop, November 17
Scholar, activist, and academic advocate Dr. Menah Pratt will provide a workshop on social change at 1:30 p.m. November 17, in the Prairie Room of the Bone Student Center. With over 30 years of administrative, academic, legal, fundraising, advancement, and community engagement experience, Dr. Pratt leads and manages large-scale transformational strategic initiatives, including diversity and inclusion efforts, at public and private higher education institutions.
GoinGlobal assists international Redbirds seeking career opportunities
Illinois State University makes job searching a little easier for international Redbirds seeking career opportunities in the U.S. and abroad with GoinGlobal, the University’s online career tool kit. Located within Hire-A-Redbird, Illinois State’s online job vacancy system, GoinGlobal provides useful, actionable information to meet the evolving needs of job...
Charles Morris STEM Social offers chance to explore disciplines, November 10
Students will have the chance to explore majors in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at the annual Charles Morris STEM Social at Illinois State University. The social will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the Jaime Escalante Conference Room, Vrooman 103, East Campus. The evening will...
College of Business announces 2022 Early Career Achievement Award recipients
Illinois State University’s College of Business (COB) will host its Early Career Achievement Awards ceremony during Homecoming 2022. Early Career Achievement Awards (ECAA) recognize younger graduates who have demonstrated innovative and responsible professional leadership, the potential for future distinction, and a commitment to serving others. One honoree is selected from each degree program.
Creating allyship on campus: Learning community, workshops aim to build an inclusive environment
David Giovagnoli wants to help cultivate a community of allies at Illinois State University. Giovagnoli facilitates both Safe Zone and the Queer Allyship Learning Community, which aim to provide education, support, and resources on campus. He was recently named a 2022-2023 Donald H. Wulff Diversity Fellow for the POD Network, an international organization for educational developers.
Go beyond Normal: Fall 2022 Study Abroad Fair, October 26
The Study Abroad team is excited to announce the upcoming Fall 2022 Study Abroad Fair on October 26. The Study Abroad Fair gives students the opportunity to speak with representatives of study abroad programs in an open house setting to learn more about the many study abroad programs available at Illinois State. Students are able to visit tables staffed by partner universities, faculty leading upcoming study abroad programs, and study abroad student alumni to gather information about upcoming program options and ask questions. All students are welcome to attend and hear from some of our 90 study abroad programs.
Banner-Making Workshop, October 26
Posters for rallies and political campaigns typically end up in a corner of the basement or garage, bent, maybe stained, never to be used again. But not these banners. Made from cloth, they can be rolled up, stored, and carried to the next rally. The Center for Civic Engagement and University Galleries are partnering to host a free Banner-Making Workshop from 3:30–5 p.m., October 26. The event is open to Illinois State University students and will be held at University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Suite 103, Normal. Space is limited to 30. Register .
Design Streak Studio 40th anniversary exhibit a ‘sensory experience’
A sensory experience awaits with an exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Design Streak Studio at Illinois State University. “Graphic design can engage all the senses,” said Design Streak Studio Creative and Art Director Archana Shekara. “We want people to immerse themselves in the experience of design.”
