Posters for rallies and political campaigns typically end up in a corner of the basement or garage, bent, maybe stained, never to be used again. But not these banners. Made from cloth, they can be rolled up, stored, and carried to the next rally. The Center for Civic Engagement and University Galleries are partnering to host a free Banner-Making Workshop from 3:30–5 p.m., October 26. The event is open to Illinois State University students and will be held at University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Suite 103, Normal. Space is limited to 30. Register .

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO