ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV

A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

‘Star Trek’ actor visits Peninsula’s Japanese internment site

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – George Takei, the activist and actor best known from his role as Lieutenant Sulu on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” visited the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno that pays tribute to Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II. Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted out a picture of Takei, 85, at […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Barbaro
Person
Amanda Lee
Person
Glen Powell
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Revel Moped ‘Exploded,’ Destroyed Cars

A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy Blue Angels#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Maverick#The U S Navy Blue Angels#The Air Show Network#The Wingman Foundation
hoodline.com

North Beach crowds show their 'amore' for the 154th Italian Heritage Parade

The fog proved to be a buzzkill for the crowds that flocked to the waterfront Sunday to catch the Blue Angels' final Fleet Week performance. The marine layer's stubborn refusal to dissipate forced officials to cancel the popular show. But a little fog couldn't dampen the spirits of the thousands who congregated just up the hill in North Beach to enjoy another of the weekend’s colorful spectacles, the 154th San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade. The longest continuously running parade of its kind in the U.S., the annual event celebrates the contributions and culture of Italian Americans in the Bay Area and beyond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Secret SF

SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods

SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy