ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha's Market returns for 29th year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Looking to next steps in addressing climate change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s time for Charlottesville to take the next steps in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Last week, the city’s Climate Program staff presented the city’s Climate Action Plan to the Charlottesville City Council as part of a work session. Up...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Schools in Albemarle, Nelson recognized for environmental awareness efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Two area schools are among those that have been recognized for efforts to increase environmental awareness among their students. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program for the Commonwealth. According to a release, it aims...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
cbs19news

Expanding child literacy program into Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A children's literacy program is now expanding into Greene County. According to a release, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program, will be debuting in Greene on Oct. 24. There will be an event that afternoon at the Greene County Library...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Executive director of city Police Civilian Oversight Board resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) announced his resignation. Hansel Aguilar said he will be taking on a similar role in Berkeley, California. He said it wasn't an easy decision to leave, especially because the city is still healing from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Wait list for Section 8 housing reopens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list reopened Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Staunton. The Staunton Housing and Redevelopment Authority said in just the first hour and a half, almost 200 people came and got applications. By around 10:30 a.m., things had slowed down. Section...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Llc#Steppemedia#Wright Group Counseling#African American
cbs19news

Inviting people to visit artists' studios around Fluvanna

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fluvanna County is looking to expand awareness about its arts scene. This weekend, the ARTS of Fluvanna County will welcome visitors to visit the studios of several artists. The self-guided artists/artisan studio tour aims to bring artists and patrons together. There will be 20...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Executive director of PCOB resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New ESL welcome center opens at Charlottesville school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -– English as a Second Language, or ESL, has a new welcome center that just opened in Charlottesville. ESL officials are excited about the center and say it is going to be a great resource for those who might have been struggling to adapt to a new area, especially if they don't speak English as their first language.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
United Way
cbs19news

ACPS continues to face bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The Albemarle County Public School Board met Thursday night as the division continues to experience a shortage of bus drivers. Members of the Albemarle Education Association were there to ask for better working conditions. "Very challenging." "Very, very challenging, due to a lack of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Annual Critter Lift to be held at SPCA Rummage Store

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the fourth time, the SPCA Rummage Store will be hosting the Critter Lift and Rummage Store Extravaganza. The event, which supports the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, will take place Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The event will take place at the store, offering...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City to begin collecting loose leaves

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy