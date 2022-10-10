Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Man Charged After Bogus Homicide Report
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A West Des Moines man is accused of filing a false crime report. First responders were called to the pond behind the West Des Moines Library at 1831 Fuller Road this (Tuesday) morning after a report that someone claimed to have caused the death of another person. Police were told a body was dumped in the pond. West Des Moines Police Detectives were assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and West Des Moines Fire & EMS, in a manual and underwater sonar search of the pond.
iheart.com
Des Moines Program Chewing Thru Condemned Buildings
(Des Moines, IA) -- A City of Des Moines program called "Blitz on Blight" has removed its 100th condemned structure. The neighborhood revitalization effort began three years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic and a court backlog. It has since started up again and is working its way thru abandoned structures. The program is funded by $2.5 million in Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
iheart.com
City of Grimes Launching Project to Adjust Traffic Lights
(Grimes, Iowa) -- The City of Grimes is working on a project to adjust the timing of traffic lights at major corridors. The city says crews are installing fiber and a new operating system to connect traffic lights at major intersections, with the goal of keeping traffic flowing more smoothly. The city says by the end of next summer, drivers will be able to notice the change on Highway 141, 44 and James Street.
Comments / 0