Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”

Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
MOVIES
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween

What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Terrifier 2 is reportedly making people shake, cry, throw up in theaters

Horror fans are weird. (Note: this author is writing this as a lifelong horror fan, who is undeniably weird.) What would you think if you heard the words “passed out cold” or “puking hard and loud?” What about “VOMIT BAGS” (all caps)? If your reaction was closer to “one ticket, please” than “oh my god, is this another pandemic?” you may be a member of this exclusive club. The newest compulsory outing? Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are apparently experiencing their own, live body horror in theaters—and loving every minute of it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Lee Curtis Wouldn't Go See Halloween Movies if She Wasn't in Them

Hitting theaters this week is Halloween Ends, a film that promises to bring Laurie Strode's journey to an end, which also means Jamie Lee Curtis will be exiting the series indefinitely. The franchise itself likely won't be dead forever, though Curtis won't be interested in checking out those films, not because she's leaving the franchise herself, but because she thinks everyday life is already stressful and unsettling enough that she doesn't feel a need to watch disturbing stories unfold on the big screen. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 14th.
MOVIES
Collider

Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?

Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
MOVIES
Collider

'Halloween Ends' Ending Explained: Does Evil Finally Die Tonight?

Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends, the latest film in the horrifying saga of Michael Myers that has spanned decades and multiple timelines, has now been released into the world for one more night of terror. The biggest question going into the film was whether or not he would really be killed for good this time. In previous incarnations, the infamous masked killer has been shot, stabbed, blown up, and even (seemingly) decapitated only to come back with barely a scratch on him. However, with a title that includes the word “ends” in it, there was the sense that he may truly be gone for good this time around. In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, this piece is now going to get into all the possible spoilers about whether this does indeed come to pass in the end. Thus, if you haven’t already seen the film, either come back after you’ve seen it or be prepared to get into all the concluding carnage of this (supposedly) final chapter.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Nosferatu' Remains the Haunting Vampire Horror That Will Never Die

The modern horror movie landscape is in a fantastic place. Plenty of filmmakers are giving a crack at the genre, be it brand new up-and-comers or seasoned veterans. Not only that, tons of films within the genre are being released all the time, be it theatrically, on streaming, or more specifically through the fan favorite streaming service Shudder. Today, we have slashers, ghost stories, elevated horror, aquatic horror, period piece horror, zombies, horror movies that are stylish, horror movies that are minimalist, and many more, all coming out several times a week. It is a fun, rewarding time to be a fan. And while horror is as freshly nightmarish as it ever has been, rarely ever do any new entries match the atmosphere of one particular early foray into the genre. That's right, as of 2022, F.W. Murnau's original classic vampire tale Nosferatu is 100 years old, and to this day, it still delivers a more haunting world than most directors dare to today. Through the lens of the German Expressionist movement, F.W. Murnau brought the world a vampire film that will never die, one that continues to stalk and inspire filmmakers to this day.
MOVIES

