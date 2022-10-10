Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot
When “Halloween Ends” hits theaters next weekend it will mark the end of both David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” movies and the conclusion to the franchise as a whole. At least for now, as any slasher fan understands that no series is ever truly dead.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
As Curtis wraps up her 40-year stint as Laurie Strode, the cast and director David Gordon Green reveal which of Michael Myers' masks and knives are now in their possession. After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite at her hand and footprint ceremony
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis reunited with her True Lies co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger at her TCL Chinese Theatre hand and footprint ceremony. The 63-year-old actress was honored Wednesday at the historic theater in Los Angeles. Curtis and Schwarzenegger played married couple Helen and Harry Tasker in True Lies,...
‘Halloween Ends’ director addresses if this is really Laurie Strode’s last stand
This week, Halloween Ends Friday. The film is promising a firm conclusion to a showdown documented over decades, and, while it may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final time as Laurie Strode, the film’s director says different things could come to the series later on. Director David Gordon Green...
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween
What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
Terrifier 2 is reportedly making people shake, cry, throw up in theaters
Horror fans are weird. (Note: this author is writing this as a lifelong horror fan, who is undeniably weird.) What would you think if you heard the words “passed out cold” or “puking hard and loud?” What about “VOMIT BAGS” (all caps)? If your reaction was closer to “one ticket, please” than “oh my god, is this another pandemic?” you may be a member of this exclusive club. The newest compulsory outing? Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are apparently experiencing their own, live body horror in theaters—and loving every minute of it.
Jamie Lee Curtis Wouldn't Go See Halloween Movies if She Wasn't in Them
Hitting theaters this week is Halloween Ends, a film that promises to bring Laurie Strode's journey to an end, which also means Jamie Lee Curtis will be exiting the series indefinitely. The franchise itself likely won't be dead forever, though Curtis won't be interested in checking out those films, not because she's leaving the franchise herself, but because she thinks everyday life is already stressful and unsettling enough that she doesn't feel a need to watch disturbing stories unfold on the big screen. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 14th.
Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
'Halloween Ends' Ending Explained: Does Evil Finally Die Tonight?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends, the latest film in the horrifying saga of Michael Myers that has spanned decades and multiple timelines, has now been released into the world for one more night of terror. The biggest question going into the film was whether or not he would really be killed for good this time. In previous incarnations, the infamous masked killer has been shot, stabbed, blown up, and even (seemingly) decapitated only to come back with barely a scratch on him. However, with a title that includes the word “ends” in it, there was the sense that he may truly be gone for good this time around. In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, this piece is now going to get into all the possible spoilers about whether this does indeed come to pass in the end. Thus, if you haven’t already seen the film, either come back after you’ve seen it or be prepared to get into all the concluding carnage of this (supposedly) final chapter.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Why 'Nosferatu' Remains the Haunting Vampire Horror That Will Never Die
The modern horror movie landscape is in a fantastic place. Plenty of filmmakers are giving a crack at the genre, be it brand new up-and-comers or seasoned veterans. Not only that, tons of films within the genre are being released all the time, be it theatrically, on streaming, or more specifically through the fan favorite streaming service Shudder. Today, we have slashers, ghost stories, elevated horror, aquatic horror, period piece horror, zombies, horror movies that are stylish, horror movies that are minimalist, and many more, all coming out several times a week. It is a fun, rewarding time to be a fan. And while horror is as freshly nightmarish as it ever has been, rarely ever do any new entries match the atmosphere of one particular early foray into the genre. That's right, as of 2022, F.W. Murnau's original classic vampire tale Nosferatu is 100 years old, and to this day, it still delivers a more haunting world than most directors dare to today. Through the lens of the German Expressionist movement, F.W. Murnau brought the world a vampire film that will never die, one that continues to stalk and inspire filmmakers to this day.
