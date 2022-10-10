ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

College Football News

Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Oklahoma prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Kansas (5-1), Oklahoma (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kansas vs Oklahoma...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

For the second week in a row, Oklahoma State will face one of the new first-year head coaches in the Big 12 as it prepares for TCU and its leader in Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs are off to an unexpected, yet impressive start in Dykes' first season in Fort Worth with a perfect 5-0 record so far, including a pair of wins in conference play against Oklahoma and at Kansas last week. Now, TCU gets rewarded with another matchup against a nationally ranked opponent in Oklahoma State, which is the only other remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: What fans should know about OU vs. Kansas

For the first time in seemingly an eternity, the roles will be reversed when the Oklahoma football Sooners host longtime Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas. That’s the way it used to be, but this season things are much different. A month and a half into the 2022 college football season,...
NORMAN, OK
JC Post

K-State’s Martinez Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list as a midseason addition, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday. He is the second K-State player up for the award, as running back Deuce Vaughn was on the initial watch list in July.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week

K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!

Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
ABILENE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced

Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing

TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Hunter Education Field Day is set for Saturday

The final Hunter Education Field Day for 2022 at Sportsman's Acres will be held this Saturday, Oct. 15. The field day is a requirement for completing the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Internet-Assisted course and gives the student hands-on experience. The class may be full but there is usually room for one or more participants.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley man hospitalized after motorcycle accident

RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Suzuki Haybusa driven by George Emil Turner, 23, Fort Riley, was northbound on McDowell Creek Road two miles north of Interstate 70. The driver failed to...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

United Way will conduct a campaign raffle

There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Deputies locate spooked Doberman who ran from at I-70 rest area

SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
SOLOMON, KS
JC Post

Optimists learn about USD 475 security

JC Breakfast Optimist Club members met at the new Junction City High School Wednesday to learn about the USD 475 Security Center. Although the center is in the high school, all schools in the district are monitored by Scott Popovich, District Security Center Manager, and his team. “Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students and staff. Our number one priority is to see that people in the building know they are safe and can focus” on teaching and learning, he said.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

