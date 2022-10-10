Read full article on original website
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
Holiday Peanuts specials will not air on PBS this year, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ alongside new festive originals
Apple’s overall deal with WildBrain sees Apple TV+ as the exclusive streaming destination for all things Snoopy and Peanuts, including archive classics and wholly new specials and series. For the last two years, Apple allowed PBS to air the iconic Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Peanuts specials. This year, they...
Report: Apple to start selling video ad inventory next year, possibly for ad-supported TV+ tier
According to Digiday, Apple is looking to sell video ad inventory beginning in early 2023. This follows early talks with media agencies where Apple has discussed preliminary plans to sell video advertising space against its original content and live sports ventures. The move would bring Apple TV+ in line with...
SEE, For All Mankind and other Apple TV+ shows to be available on Blu-Ray later this year
Some of the Apple Original shows have become quite popular, and the first place you probably think to look for them is on Apple TV+. However, those who don’t subscribe to Apple’s streaming platform will soon be able to watch SEE, For All Mankind, and other Apple shows on Blu-Ray and DVD.
‘Ask Apple’ launches as the company’s newest support series for developers
A new resource featuring interactive Q&A’s and one-on-ones for developers has launched today called “Ask Apple.” Coming as an extension to its Tech Talks and Meet with App Store Experts, the company is aiming to “provide developers with even more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback.”
1Password 8 now includes rebuilt Apple Watch app with Large Type view and watch face complications
The awesome credentials management app 1Password has always treated the Apple Watch with care. 1Password lets you selectively sync login information from the iPhone to the Apple Watch. That’s still something iCloud Keychain doesn’t offer. Now the latest version of 1Password 8 includes a totally rebuilt watchOS 8 with a new set of features.
Taylor Swift to be the next featured artist on Apple Fitness+ ahead of new ‘Midnights’ album release
Apple Fitness+ is not just about workouts, as Apple also highlights the platform’s integration with Apple Music. This time, the company has announced that the next artist to be featured on Apple Fitness+ workouts is 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. Workouts with Taylor Swift songs. In an Instagram...
Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows PCs next year, as Windows 11 Photos app integrates iCloud
Microsoft today announced that desktop Apple TV and Apple Music apps will be available on Windows PCs next year, downloadable from the Microsoft Store. Early beta previews of these apps will launch on the Microsoft Store soon. The Apple partnership also expands to personal media, with the news that the...
US teens report claims almost a third own an Apple Watch
A new US teens report from investment banking giant Piper Sandler claims that almost a third of them now own an Apple Watch. It follows a New York Times report about parents buying Apple’s wearable for kids as young as five …. The latest twice-yearly Taking Stock With Teens...
AirPods Pro 2 users complain of audio drift and syncing issues
AirPods Pro 2 have been widely praised since their release last month, but there have been a few early bugs. Many AirPods Pro 2 users are now taking to Reddit and other online forums to complain about a pesky audio drifting issue, which occurs even when Apple’s features like Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking are disabled.
Steve Jobs AI features in spooky ‘interview’ with Joe Rogan AI – listen here
A spooky podcast episode features a Steve Jobs AI being “interviewed” by a Joe Rogan AI – and the effect is mesmerizing, despite the flaws …. Podcast.ai describes how the process works. Podcast.ai is a weekly podcast that explores a new topic in depth, entirely generated by...
Apple TV+ gets closer to Hulu in the US while Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers
Back in September, JustWatch reported that Apple TV+ surpassed 6% global market share of the streaming market, while some of its competitors lost subscribers. Now JustWatch is back with a new report, this time with market share data from streaming platforms in the US. Apple TV+ continues to grow in...
AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s best ‘S’ revision yet
AirPods Pro 2 are the classic example of Apple taking an already great product and improving on it in meaningful ways. Only the most studious AirPods Pro observer could identify the new Pros over the originals. Yet, the total user experience has been upgraded in a way that clearly warrants...
Gentler Streak for Apple Watch gets option to manually add workouts, Spanish support, more
Gentler Streak, the popular Apple Watch app designed to help users with their fitness goals, was updated this week with some important new features. The app now has an option to manually add non-tracked workouts, plus support for the Spanish language and more. What’s new in Gentler Streak 2.7.
M2 MacBook Air lows highlight Wednesday’s best deals at $150 off, Apple Watch Series 8, more
Wednesday’s best deals are ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts for the second day of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Leading the way are a pair of all-time lows on M2 MacBook Airs from $1,049, which come joined by the original M1 counterpart at the best price of the year at just $799. Then go check out some of the first discounts live on Apple Watch Series 8 from $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Veterans Day, here are the exclusive stickers
Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day on November 11. If you complete this challenge, you can unlock exclusive stickers and GIFs that can be used in the Messages app ad during FaceTime calls. Head below to see them in action…. Apple says:. Earn this...
Twitter wants to bring its Spaces live audio feature to Communities
Twitter has been investing a lot in its Spaces live audio platform, which lets users join audio chats with a bunch of other people. Now the company wants to take that experience even further, this time bringing the Spaces feature to Twitter Communities. Community Spaces on Twitter. For those unfamiliar,...
Eve’s new HomeKit Light Switch features Thread and support for 3-way wiring
Eve is out with its third-gen HomeKit Light Switch today with two notable upgrades – Thread support and compatibility with 3-way switch setups by just adding one of the new switches. Read on for all the details on this handy future-ready smart home light switch. Eve launched its third-gen...
Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected
Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
Tuesday’s best deals: All-time lows on AirPods Pro 2 at $235 and iPad Air 5 from $519, more
All of today’s best Apple deals are now going live with Amazon kicking off a fall Prime Day sale. As part of this early access savings event, you can score a new all-time low on AirPods Pro 2 at $235. That’s then joined by much of the same best price status on the iPad Air 5 from $519. Not to mention, an assortment of Anker charging gear from $21. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
