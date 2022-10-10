ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ask Apple’ launches as the company’s newest support series for developers

A new resource featuring interactive Q&A’s and one-on-ones for developers has launched today called “Ask Apple.” Coming as an extension to its Tech Talks and Meet with App Store Experts, the company is aiming to “provide developers with even more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback.”
9to5Mac

US teens report claims almost a third own an Apple Watch

A new US teens report from investment banking giant Piper Sandler claims that almost a third of them now own an Apple Watch. It follows a New York Times report about parents buying Apple’s wearable for kids as young as five …. The latest twice-yearly Taking Stock With Teens...
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2 users complain of audio drift and syncing issues

AirPods Pro 2 have been widely praised since their release last month, but there have been a few early bugs. Many AirPods Pro 2 users are now taking to Reddit and other online forums to complain about a pesky audio drifting issue, which occurs even when Apple’s features like Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking are disabled.
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s best ‘S’ revision yet

AirPods Pro 2 are the classic example of Apple taking an already great product and improving on it in meaningful ways. Only the most studious AirPods Pro observer could identify the new Pros over the originals. Yet, the total user experience has been upgraded in a way that clearly warrants...
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air lows highlight Wednesday’s best deals at $150 off, Apple Watch Series 8, more

Wednesday’s best deals are ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts for the second day of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Leading the way are a pair of all-time lows on M2 MacBook Airs from $1,049, which come joined by the original M1 counterpart at the best price of the year at just $799. Then go check out some of the first discounts live on Apple Watch Series 8 from $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Twitter wants to bring its Spaces live audio feature to Communities

Twitter has been investing a lot in its Spaces live audio platform, which lets users join audio chats with a bunch of other people. Now the company wants to take that experience even further, this time bringing the Spaces feature to Twitter Communities. Community Spaces on Twitter. For those unfamiliar,...
9to5Mac

Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected

Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
9to5Mac

Tuesday’s best deals: All-time lows on AirPods Pro 2 at $235 and iPad Air 5 from $519, more

All of today’s best Apple deals are now going live with Amazon kicking off a fall Prime Day sale. As part of this early access savings event, you can score a new all-time low on AirPods Pro 2 at $235. That’s then joined by much of the same best price status on the iPad Air 5 from $519. Not to mention, an assortment of Anker charging gear from $21. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
