ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Max Verstappen Is Why You’re Hearing Crickets From Fans Who Hate the NASCAR Playoffs

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Four races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series season, and Chase Elliott will have his hands full keeping ahead of the pack. There are also four races left in the Formula 1 season, and Max Verstappen will have all he can handle just to stay interested.

Verstappen clinched his second straight World Drivers’ Championship Sunday by winning a rain-shortened race in Japan. It gave the Dutch star an insurmountable, 388-253 lead over teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen and Perez should wrap up the Constructors’ Championship for Red Bull Racing when F1 resumes action in two weeks at Circuit of the Americas.

That race, followed by Formula 1 clashes in Mexico, Brazil, and Abu Dhabi, is meaningless. Sure, the fans will show up and the competition will be intense, but that doesn’t make the races any less meaningless with respect to determining the championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW2Be_0iTWJo6L00
Max Verstappen has wrapped up the Formula 1 title with four races left. The NASCAR championship will come down to the final race in November. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

That brings us to the Cup Series. Many NASCAR fans pine for the days when cumulative points from the nine-month grind rather than the Championship 4 race at the end of the schedule settled the title. And there’s a reasonable case to be made for that.

Season-long excellence should be rewarded, and the 10-race playoff format doesn’t so much as guarantee that the best driver over those two-plus months leaves with the trophy. Never mind being sure that the best driver over 36 races earns the championship.

However, the playoff format does guarantee there’s value to all 36 races, particularly those at the end of the schedule. Winning once in the regular season just about clinches a playoff berth, and winning multiple times allows a driver to pile up valuable points they’ll carry through the playoffs.

The playoff format has ended the possibility of a driver wrapping up the Cup Series with two or three races left. When NASCAR made the decision to roll out playoffs, creating a sense of urgency every week for drivers and fans was a crucial objective.

No less significantly, NASCAR was protecting corporate partners, team sponsors, and the television networks. There’s no plausible scenario in which fans continue showing up at tracks in the usual numbers or watching on TV on late-October Sundays if the championship has been decided already, and they could be watching NFL games instead.

As often happens during the season, Sunday’s last laps at the Charlotte Roval were messy and intense. The majority of the 11 drivers who hadn’t already advanced to the round of eight were desperate, and that led to drama. Daniel Suarez was looking for answers to problems with his power steering. Kyle Larson busted a toe link. Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric were trying to claw their way above the cut line, and Christopher Bell knew winning was his only option.

It was good stuff, even if a lot of Larson fans went to bed disappointed and longing for the days of the old championship format.

But don’t despair, Larson fans; it could be worse. You could be a Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc fan. Verstappen certainly ruined a month of Sundays for them.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

RELATED: Chase Elliott’s Road to the NASCAR Championship 4 Is Now a Very Short Drive

The post Max Verstappen Is Why You’re Hearing Crickets From Fans Who Hate the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement

Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement    appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks

Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Daniel Suarez
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Circuit Of The Americas
Yardbarker

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe comprise the eight eligible Cup Series drivers who will be competing for the opportunity to advance and race for the 2022 championship trophy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Racing News

Las Vegas Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway below. The metric for the qualifying...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

211K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy