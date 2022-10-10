ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key

AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million.

The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off.

He purchased the ticket on August 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington, Kentucky but didn’t check his winnings right away.

The winner told lottery officials that once his stack of tickets got fairly large, he started to go through them - some tickets went all the way back to June.

After sorting through about 40 tickets, the winner got to the last five or so and couldn’t believe his luck.

According to WLWT, the man said, “I was looking at the numbers on my phone when suddenly I saw the numbers I had always been playing. I kept looking at the ticket and looking at the date, making sure it was correct.”

“They took the ticket, checked Google to see how much you win for matching the five white ball winning numbers and not the Powerball, and told me we had just won a million dollars. I kept asking myself - am I dreaming” he added.

The Kentucky man received a check for $710,000, after taxes.

Plus, Crossroads IGA, where he purchased the ticket, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

He and his family would like to use his winnings to buy a new home.

Other winning strategies

The Kentucky winner may have been on to something by sticking with his lucky numbers.

Many experts say that using the same numbers may be a great way to increase your odds.

This is because each time you switch up your numbers, it's like you're starting all over, which means you're playing at your lowest odds.

Once you find numbers that win, stick to them.

Additionally, expert Matt Hart told Yahoo! that some numbers are better than others.

Matt said to reconsider using common lucky numbers, like seven or three.

This is because so many other players will use these, so it's best to switch to something you know has worked in the past or something even sentimental.

Lastly, keep your ticket - just like the Kentucky winner did.

This tip may seem silly, but players will throw away their tickets once they find out that they lost the Jackpot.

So, make sure to keep yours as there are still five other numbers that could get you some serious cash.

It's especially important to keep the ticket if you decide to play the multiplier as your wins will do just that - multiply.

The Sun revealed researched numbers used by previous lotto winners – the ‘hot or cold’ numbers strategy is one of six ways to win.

Plus, a winner shared how their ticket-buying strategy paid off.

