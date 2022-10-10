ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Poole dazzles crowd with skills during first game back after Draymond Green punch

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
 3 days ago
JORDAN POOLE doesn't seem phased after his altercation with teammate Draymond Green was leaked.

Poole, a first-round pick back in 2019, led the Golden State Warriors in scoring (25) and assists (6) as they narrowly lost 124-121 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their third preseason game on Sunday.

Pre-game, Warriors teammate Steph Curry (L) presented Poole (R) with an award for leading the NBA for free throw percentage last season Credit: EPA
Poole scored 25 points against Los Angeles Credit: AP
Poole played 23 minutes on Sunday Credit: Reuters

It was Poole's most productive game of the preseason by far having scored just twelve points through their previous two games.

And Poole's performance caught the eye of many, including Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant who retweeted a Poole highlight and captioned it: "Who thinks to do some shit like this #boynice"

Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas also retweeted the footage, saying: "HOOP GAME!!!"

And Poole's head coach Steve Kerr was equally upbeat on the 23-year-old's play post-game saying: "He’s someone we’re going to rely on for many years to come, and that’s exciting.

"We've got a lot of good young players but Jordan is by far the most advanced."

This all comes with contract extension talks in the background and with social media still awash with talk of Poole and Green's highly publicized altercation still ongoing.

In the footage published by TMZ, Green could be seen knocking Poole to the ground.

Green has since decided to step away from the team, and said on Sunday, per CNN: "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. And for that I have apologized to my team, I have apologized to Jordan, and I wanted to take that a step further."

Green went on to say that he believes he has "failed as a man."

Green said: "I failed as a leader and in turn, it’s led to this. And so for me personally, I have to take what comes with that. I have to deal with that and continue to better myself as I will.

"Like I said before rebuild the trust and relationships in this locker room and because ultimately that is what’s most important to me.

"And making sure that this team can come together and compete at the absolute highest level that we know we need to compete at to do what we’re setting out to do."

Green announced he is stepping away from the team Credit: AP

