I easily make $5,000 with my online side hustle – it’s all about the ‘high ticket’

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IF you’re a beginner to side hustles, there’s one way you can easily make $5,000 with no prior skills or knowledge and it's all about the "high ticket."

These are the words coming from TikToker AffiliateTok101, who said affiliate marketing can earn you an income between $5,000 to $10,000.

AffiliateTok101 told viewers how they can make $5,000 a month from affiliate marketing Credit: TikTok/affiliatetok101

All you need is a phone and a laptop, the TikToker said.

“There’s no inventory cost, nothing like that,” he shared with followers.

One of the strengths of affiliate marketing lies in the fact that the market for this specific side hustle is billions of people every day.

And it’s flexible too. Whether you want to dedicate full time or part time hours, there’s money to be made if you dive into it.

But what is the exact process of becoming a profitable affiliate marketer?

AffiliateTok101 had all the details.

First, you should go to the website Digistore24.

There, you can get registered as an affiliate.

After that, Digistore24 operates a marketplace where marketers can look through digital products.

The categories range from animals and pets, business and investment, dance and music to family and kids and more.

You can easily scroll down to find something you’d like to promote based on your own personal preference and niche as a content creator.

In his example, AffiliateTok101 chose fitness and health.

The specific product he chose was a smart blood sugar product.

When browsing, it’s important to make sure your product has high popularity and a steady commission listed.

Next, you click promote now on the website.

That will give you a custom link unique to you so that you can promote it and track your progress.

Anytime someone buys the product through your link, you would get a commission of $40, AffiliateTok101 said.

And what’s even better, it comes at no extra cost to the consumer.

AffiliateTok101 had even more secret details on how to succeed in this role.

His personal favorite type of affiliate marketing is “high ticket affiliate marketing.”

Essentially, what that means is you choose to promote expensive products, therefore earning a greater commission every time you make a sale.

Due to these options, AffiliateTok101 promotes products, earning up to $5,000 for every one sale.

“This is how you fast track your way to success and champion profits,” AffiliateTok101 said.

Ways to boost your success in affiliate marketing

Before you go into affiliate marketing blind, you should probably develop a niche of content on your own.

This will mean you already have an audience that will find value in your affiliate links, as long as they are in a similar market vertical to the types of things you post about.

Sometimes this is easiest by writing product reviews or tutorials for your audience, as it creates a natural way to spotlight a product.

It’s best to keep an eye on trending topics for upcoming content and track your previous affiliate conversation rates.

Remember with all side hustles, not filing to the IRS could land you a surprise tax bill.

To avoid this, make sure you keep track of your earnings and adequately report them.

Other side hustles

There are way more side hustle options for those who want to forego the affiliate marketing route.

One woman makes hundreds from a quick couch flipping operation.

Even teenagers can develop their own side hustles, like this boy who creates a profit selling beverages.

If an influencer lives in you, you could be bringing in hundreds of thousands per year by creating content on Facebook.

