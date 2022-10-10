EXCLUSIVE: Bachelor vet Clare Crawley, 41, gets 'ENGAGED' to beau Ryan Dawkins, 45, in Las Vegas... after splitting from Dale Moss a year ago

Bachelor vet Clare Crawley, 41, became engaged over the weekend.

DailyMail.com has learned exclusively that her boyfriend of one year, 45-year-old Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, popped the question to the reality TV star during the RiSE festival lantern release in Las Vegas.

'He proposed to Clare and she said yes right away, she was very excited,' a source tells DailyMail. 'Her smile lit up the night sky, it was very sweet.'

Congrats! Bachelor vet Clare Crawley, 41, became engaged over the weekend. DailyMail.com has learned exclusively that her boyfriend of one year, 45-year-old Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, popped the question to the reality TV star during the RiSE festival lantern release in Las Vegas

Future man and wife: 'He proposed to Clare and she said yes right away, she was very excited,' a source tells DailyMail. 'Her smile lit up the night sky, it was very sweet'

DailyMail.com has reached out to the star for comment.

Clare shared an image to Instagram on Thursday where she was leaving for Las Vegas.

And the TV personality also shared an image from the event, where she was writing an inspirational note on her lantern.

There she is: The TV personality also shared an image from the event, where she was writing an inspirational note on her lantern

But has yet to announce the proposal.

Crawley was in Sin City to attend RiSE on Friday. During the unified lantern release her now fiancé proposed and she said yes.

Also at RiSE were Scheana Shay of Vanderpump rules with her husband, Brock, and daughter, Summer. Victoria Justice also attended on Friday with her sister, Madison Grace, and boyfriend Evan.

The first photo: In September she went Instagram official with her new man

A kiss: Crawley was in Sin City to attend RiSE on Friday. During the unified lantern release her now fiancé proposed and she said yes

In September Clare went Instagram official with Dawkins.

The beauty said at the time that he was the 'perfect match' for her. She captioned the video with a pink heart as she wrote, 'Him.' The two are arm in arm and kissing as they are singing in the car.

They have also been seen together on trips to Mexico, where they kissed for an Instagram post, and to the mountains for a hiking trip, where they were seen hugging in a stream.

The star met him a year ago and they became friends but soon began dating.

So happy together: Seen on October 1. 'Squeezed in some mountain time before it gets too cold to jump in!' she captioned this post

On her way: Clare shared an image to Instagram on Thursday where she was leaving for Las Vegas, but has yet to announce the proposal

Crawley was last engaged to Bachelor star Dale Moss whom she split from for good in September 2021 after a bumpy relationship.

Crawley was briefly linked to another Bachelor Nation member, Blake Monar, in January.

And she used to be with Bachelor star Benoit Beauséjour-Savard from 2018's Bachelor Winter Games.