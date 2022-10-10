ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 25, is arrested following City of London stabbing after three smartly-dressed 'have-a-go heroes' were knifed while trying to stop muggers on electric bikes from snatching worker's phone

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following the City of London stabbing where three smartly-dressed 'have-a-go-heroes' were knifed while trying to stop two muggers on electric bikes.

City of London Police arrested the man in Islington, north London, this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent & possession of an offensive weapon.

The man will remain in custody following the incident which took place outside the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper on October 6.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Colin Bishop, of the City of London Police major crime team, said the man was arrested by detectives investigating 'a number of serious offences connected with the attempted robbery and knife attack' in Bishopsgate last Thursday.

'He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon,' he said.

'He remains in police custody.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlfpc_0iTWJPz400
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the City of London stabbing. Pictured: Ambulance crews can be seen treating two people who were injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxUjW_0iTWJPz400
 Forensic officers were seen outside 22 Bishopsgate where the stabbing took place on October 6

Officers received reports of the incident on Bishopsgate at 9.46 am and they arrived at the scene just five minutes later.

Three people were stabbed and a further person injured after being 'pushed to the floor' on the streets of the capital this morning as passersby said they tried to prevent a theft.

The three victims, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated and an investigation was launched by the Major Crime Team.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gBzl_0iTWJPz400
The incident took place outside the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper on October 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBxUx_0iTWJPz400
Blood was seen on the floor at the scene after the 'heroes' tried to step in but were knifed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdFwL_0iTWJPz400
Blood, paramedics' medical bags and items of clothing could all be seen left behind at the scene after the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j00ST_0iTWJPz400
A large area of Bishopsgate was cordoned off as police investigations began following the incident

City of London Police previously said the attack was not being treated as terror-related.

Charlotte Wright, 26, an administrator from Colchester who works near the scene, said: 'I feel a bit apprehensive and scared coming out to get my lunch, but also pretty secure and safe.

'I know London is a very busy city and I know that if anything were to happen, unfortunately like the guys that stepped in during this incident, there are heroes willing to do that.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

