ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The All-22: Taysom Hill revealed and exploited Seattle's broken defense

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e3Yr_0iTWJHAU00

Before Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks, there had been 11 instances in pro football history in which a player had at least three rushing touchdowns and at least one passing touchdown in the same game. After Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks, 12 players had achieved that impressive feat.

In New Orleans’ 39-32 win over Seattle, backup quarterback/Wildcat star/tight end Taysom Hill ran nine times for 111 yards, three touchdowns, 86 yards after contact, two forced missed tackles, and a supreme housing of the Seahawks’ problematic defense. Hill also attempted one pass, completing it for a 22-yard touchdown to tight end Adam Troutman.

As Hill had rushed 12 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the first four weeks of the 2022 season, that rushing ability should not have come as a surprise to a Seahawks defense that has been bailing water out of the boat all season long.

Still, the Seahawks seemed uniquely unprepared to deal with any of it.

“Taysom Hill had a great football game against us; we did not stop him,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the fact. “Our plan for the Wildcat did not work, obviously. He ran for over 100 yards, and that was really the difference for them in a lot of crucial situations. He came through in a big way for them. It wasn’t new, they had done it, but the things we tried to do didn’t get us off the field.”

So, was this about Hill’s greatness as a package runner and passer, or did the Seahawks just blow it? As is generally true, it was a mixture of the things. Let’s get into how it turned out the way it did.

Seattle's run fits continue to be a problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQR4B_0iTWJHAU00
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“We know what the hell we’ve got to do,” Seahawks edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu said of Hill’s rushing exploits. “When he comes into the game, they only do one thing, they run the ball, and we didn’t get that done today. We knew what play they were going to run, we didn’t fit it up correctly and he gashed us for a touchdown… Everybody’s got to do a better job collectively, myself included. We’ve just got to fit up things better.”

This showed up on tape. The Saints aren’t throwing anything especially complex at you when Hill’s taking the center snap. This was far more about Seattle’s personnel and technical issues when stopping the run. On this 15 yard Hill scamper with 12:53 left in the first half, it could be said that edge-rusher Darrell Taylor (No. 52) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (No. 57) were just a bit to aggressive to get to the pocket.

The Seahawks didn't adjust to obvious looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXSh5_0iTWJHAU00
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Per Sports Info Solutions, the Seahawks came into the Saints game allowing 5.1 yards per carry, tied for third-worst in the NFL with the Patriots, Giants, and Texans. With at least seven defenders in the box (a stacked box), that drops to 4.2 yards per carry allowed. But against the Saints, no front seemed to matter. Partially because the Seahawks seemed to have no clue how to deal with things shown on tape before.

Which is a problem. Here’s Hill’s 60-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left in the game. From a personnel perspective, there is absolutely no way the Saints could have telegraphed this run any more obviously. The Seahawks countered with a five-man run front, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton flowing to the run strength, and safety Quandre Diggs cheating down as the eighth man. But the Seahawks could have gone with a 12th man, which would have fit the franchise brand, and they wouldn’t have stopped this.

As NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan points out, this has happened before. Hill’s two-yard touchdown run against the Vikings did indeed come out of the same personnel. Same pulling right guard and backfield tight end also pulling out of motion, same defensive demolition.

This was the exact same play the Saints showed last week, and at the very least. tight end J.P. Holtz motioning from behind Hill to an offset stance should have tipped somebody off. Alas.

Clint Hurtt, Seattle’s defensive coordinator, had this to say on the Wednesday before the Saints game about whether Seattle’s defensive issues have to do with growing pains.

“A lot of it right now is young guys that are playing and that are taking their lumps, but also doing a lot of good things as well. Obviously, to the standard of everyone, coaches, and players themselves included with that, you want everything to be great, don’t give up anything, and shut everything down, but there will be growing pains with young players and the introduction of a new scheme coming into it, so you are going through those things. You can grow through growing pains and not give up 45 points at the end of the day. That is never acceptable, I don’t care who is out there, who is coaching, or whatever the case may be. We have to finish the game in a better fashion.”

One imagines that film time with Coach Hurtt this week will be anything but pleasant.

The Seahawks miss Bobby Wagner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJLlM_0iTWJHAU00
(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Linebacker Bobby Wagner put together a future Hall of Fame career in Seattle from 2012 through 2021 as one of the most productive, versatile, and aware linebackers of his (or any other) era. Before the 2022 season, the Seahawks deemed Wagner fungible, deciding to go with the aforementioned brooks and Barton as their primary players at the linebacker position.

This was a mistake. The Seahawks are switching to more 3-4 style fronts, which require different things from linebackers. In this system, linebackers have to flow and be active, but they also have to diagnose and be solid in run fits. Both Barton and Brooks have struggled with this. Both Barton have struggled with pass coverage as well, and this really showed up on Hill’s touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. The miscommunication on this play starts with Brooks, and extends to Seattle’s secondary. I do not think that problem would have existed to the same degree had Wagner been one of Seattle’s linebackers.

“I started football games at quarterback, and you know, we’ve won football games with me playing quarterback,” Hill said of this play. “So I think historically, what I’ve been able to do is set up a lot of my QB runs and I think we’ve seen that in how defenses have played me. But certainly it’s nice to get a play like that off the ground and have it go well because they can no longer just key on one thing. So I think looking forward, man that makes it challenging for defenses.”

Certainly makes it harder when nobody is on the same page.

Let's give the Saints some credit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALKVX_0iTWJHAU00
(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

As we’ve made it appear that the Saints simply took advantage of a bad defense with no thought on their behalf, let’s give them some credit for the want in which they’ve set Hill up as a weapon — against the Seahawks, and against other teams this season.

“That was a big play,” Hill said of the 60-yard touchdown run against Seattle. “They knew we were going to tun the ball on third-and-short. They were clearly selling out to stop the run. If you get past the first level of defense, then there is no one left. Once I broke through I knew it was a foot race. I think if I was five yards farther back, then I don’t know if I would have gotten in.”

Hill and Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael set Seattle up on the Trautman pass, and that certainly went about as well as expected. Hill wound up with a perfect passer rating on his one pass, which is nice.

“I was going to throw it. We talked at halftime. I think that was the classic we want to run the ball to set up the pass. Pete and I talked at halftime and he said that was one of the first plays we were going to get to me. He dialed it up perfectly.

“When you throw one pass it works out well. That was a combination of Trautman recognizing the right coverage and running the right route. I was expecting a different coverage than we got. I suspect that he was too. He’s a smart football player and ran it perfectly. The rest is history.”

History, indeed. Hill is the 12th person in pro football history to do what he did on Sunday, and the Seahawks are left to sort out their defensive mistakes after a game nobody who has seen the Legion of Boom could have imagined.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Former Green Bay Packers Tight End Dies At 50

The NFL community received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon.  Tyrone Davis, a former NFL tight end for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has passed away. He was 50 years old.  The former NFL player reportedly died on Oct. 2 from an undisclosed illness. Funeral ...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Carmichael
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cringy Troy Aikman, Eagles injuries, Tyler Smith's education

The Cowboys are onto Philadelphia. But as starting quarterback Dak Prescott embarks on a big week of practice that will determine whether he’ll be ready to “zip the ball out there” in the divisional clash, there’s an ever bigger injury on the other sideline in terms of what it could mean for Sunday night’s game. The Philadelphia coaching staff is already on high alert for Micah Parsons, but there’s one Eagle who could mean the difference between the lion feasting and being tamed for this important matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores 1st career NFL TD

Less than two months after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown Thursday night. Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, made a swift recovery from his injuries, and returned to the team in Week 5. Thursday night, he found the end zone for the first time in his career, giving the Commanders the lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tiger signed by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Clemson Tiger is getting another shot at playing at the next level. Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Wednesday. Gallman, who played with the Tigers for three seasons (2014-16), most recently played with the Minnesota Vikings (two games) and Atlanta Falcons (six games) back in 2021. The Georgia native was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (No, 140 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2017-20) in New York. Through 61 NFL game appearances (14 starts), Gallman has garnered 366 carries for 1,548...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make 2 more additions to practice squad

The Denver Broncos added two more players to their practice squad on Wednesday. After releasing him from the active roster earlier in the week, the Broncos re-signed outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the practice squad, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Kongbo was activated to the 53-man roster last week when the team was thin at OLB due to injuries.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen's looks to build off of interception vs. Bengals in Week 5

After Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season, the Baltimore Ravens are in first place of the AFC North. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 19-17 on Sunday night to bring their record to 3-2. One of the players who was able to impact the game in a positive way was inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who got his hands on a Joe Burrow throw and hauled it in for an interception.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy