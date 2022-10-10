Read full article on original website
Big Brother’s Taylor Hale Made Reality TV History – But She Swears She’s Not A Saint
The premise of CBS’s summer reality show Big Brother is simple enough: take about a dozen strangers from across the country and throw them together in a house built on a soundstage in Los Angeles for around ninety days. Then, sprinkle in 94 cameras, 113 microphones watching and recording their every move, and dangle a life-changing cash prize for the last person standing, and you have yourself some good tv.
72 Teacher Memes That Are 100% Accurate
"You’re drinking on a Tuesday, and you are a teacher!” —New Girl
For Whoopi Goldberg, 'Till' release comes after long wait
LOS ANGELES — When Whoopi Goldberg was invited to help produce an Emmett Till project, the actor thought she knew everything about the Black teenager’s 1955 kidnapping and lynching — until she learned the untold stories about how his mother handled the horrific aftermath. After Goldberg dove deep into Till’s backstory, she and her production teammates Barbara Broccoli and Fred Zollo eagerly pitched movie ideas to several major studios. All eventually turned them down. It became discouraging at times, but after more than two decades of trying to get the project green lit, Hollywood finally took notice following George Floyd's death in 2020. Goldberg said that's when MGM’s Orion Pictures stepped up to financially support the development of Till, which opens in some theaters Friday and includes some of the behind-the-scenes details about Mamie Till-Mobley's monumental decision to expose the brutality of her son's death to educate people.
‘It’s A Hard Job’: 6 Aspiring Aussie Models On Their Dream Career
I'll be the first confess that I had dreams of being scouted in the local shopping centre as a teenager, or by entering a magazine competition like Miranda Kerr. Growing up, many of us knew of some kid who modelled for the Target catalogue (and who was subsequently propelled to the heights of popularity).
I’m Conflicted By My Love Of True Crime
I remember exactly when I discovered Casefile. I was driving solo to Broken Hill, a bucket-list adventure I didn’t realise would be so physically taxing. Driving six hours a day, alone? I don’t recommend it. Actually, maybe — but you definitely need a good podcast. Casefile had been recommended to me by a friend, and I ploughed through episodes of the popular Australian true crime podcast as I cruised the long stretches of highway.
TikTok’s Oval-Lining Hack Plumped My Lips (Without Needles)
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If I had money for every time a lip-enhancing hack went viral on TikTok, I'd be sunning myself on a private beach right now. In the name of Beauty In A Tik, I've tried semi-permanent lip liner using brow tint (such a fail, the pictures have to be seen to be believed), and food coloring as lip stain (impressive, but I got a telling-off from a dermatologist).
