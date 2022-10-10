ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

KLEWTV

ISP investigating fatal crash in Lewis County

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just after midnight on October 13, 2022. The location was eastbound on State Highway 64 near milepost 24.7 in Lewis County, police said. The vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64, when it left the roadway on...
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Van stolen from Pullman Child Welfare nonprofit organization

The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a maroon 1994 Dodge B250 passenger van which was stolen from Pullman Child Welfare on Military Hill. A post on their Facebook page shows a stock photo of the vehicle. The van had Washington license plates BJZ2202 at...
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Clarkston man pleads guilty to selling Fentanyl in federal case

A Clarkston man has pleaded guilty to the federal charge of Distribution of Fentanyl for his involvement in the overdose death of Zachary Taylor on September 11, 2021. On January 4, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington obtained criminal indictments for Mazur and Dustin Allen.
CLARKSTON, MI
KLEWTV

P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Luke Mastroberardino, Lewiston Swimming

LEWISTON, ID– Luke Mastroberardino won both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle this past weekend. He credits his performance to his preparation. “I was feeling pretty good, I made sure I warmed up well,” Mastroberardino said. “I was standing behind the block preparing myself and listening to music like I always do and then I got up on the blocks and went into race mode.”
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

NPC Republican Women's Club's meet and greet with district candidates

It was a packed room Tuesday for the Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club meet and greet at the Hell's Canyon Grand Hotel. An event for voters to get to know their party's candidates when it comes time to make informed decisions. Here are the candidates in the contested races...

