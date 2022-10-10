LEWISTON, ID– Luke Mastroberardino won both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle this past weekend. He credits his performance to his preparation. “I was feeling pretty good, I made sure I warmed up well,” Mastroberardino said. “I was standing behind the block preparing myself and listening to music like I always do and then I got up on the blocks and went into race mode.”

LEWISTON, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO