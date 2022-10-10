Read full article on original website
ISP investigating fatal crash in Lewis County
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just after midnight on October 13, 2022. The location was eastbound on State Highway 64 near milepost 24.7 in Lewis County, police said. The vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64, when it left the roadway on...
Latah County Sheriff's Office members honored in connection with Bovill swat incident
This week, Latah County Sheriff Rich Skiles awarded the Grand Cordon Award to several members of his sheriff's office for their collaborate effort on an incident in January 2022. In January 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricaded subject in Bovill. The Latah County Regional SWAT team...
Three college students, two from Clarkston, killed by wrong-way driver
In May, Maggie Ogden of Clarkston was named a recipient of the $5000 Smart Choices Scholarship from the WIAA. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 2022 alongside her best friend, Abriauna Hoffman, who was also a CHS Class of 2022 graduate. The two went to Phoenix, Arizona and began...
EVOC training, teaching law enforcement emergency response from behind the wheel
We are in the front seat as Lewiston Police is in pursuit of a car that refuses to stop. The suspect weaves through the orange cones because this is a training course for officers on driving safely during emergency responses. Lewiston Police Acting Corporal Andrew Fox is the instructor, teaching...
Van stolen from Pullman Child Welfare nonprofit organization
The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a maroon 1994 Dodge B250 passenger van which was stolen from Pullman Child Welfare on Military Hill. A post on their Facebook page shows a stock photo of the vehicle. The van had Washington license plates BJZ2202 at...
Clarkston man pleads guilty to selling Fentanyl in federal case
A Clarkston man has pleaded guilty to the federal charge of Distribution of Fentanyl for his involvement in the overdose death of Zachary Taylor on September 11, 2021. On January 4, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington obtained criminal indictments for Mazur and Dustin Allen.
The YWCA of the LC Valley sheds light on "shadow people" and domestic violence awareness
October is domestic violence awareness month. That's why if you have walked or driven through downtown Lewiston you may have noticed the purple ribbons. Also, in honor of the victims of domestic violence, the LC Valley YWCA has something they call shadow people. "What they represent is the stories of...
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Luke Mastroberardino, Lewiston Swimming
LEWISTON, ID– Luke Mastroberardino won both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle this past weekend. He credits his performance to his preparation. “I was feeling pretty good, I made sure I warmed up well,” Mastroberardino said. “I was standing behind the block preparing myself and listening to music like I always do and then I got up on the blocks and went into race mode.”
Nez Perce County clerk sees strong turnout as early voting begins
There was a steady stream of voters at the Nez Perce County Auditor's office on Wednesday morning. County Clerk Patty Weeks told KLEW News that since early voting began on Tuesday October 11, they already had a 2.3 percent voter turnout. "I'm hoping for a good, solid voter turnout for...
NPC Republican Women's Club's meet and greet with district candidates
It was a packed room Tuesday for the Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club meet and greet at the Hell's Canyon Grand Hotel. An event for voters to get to know their party's candidates when it comes time to make informed decisions. Here are the candidates in the contested races...
