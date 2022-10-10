ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Alaska sweeps Montana State Billings in volleyball

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Elena Guc had nine kills and Johna Michelle Carr had eight Thursday as host Alaska swept Montana State Billings 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball. Alaska improved to 14-8 overall and 4-6 in conference. MSUB dropped to 7-11 and 0-10. The Yellowjackets were...
BILLINGS, MT
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022

Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Education
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry named NAIA Defender of the Week

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball senior libero Ayla Embry was named the NAIA's National Defender of the Week on Tuesday. It's the third time that the Bozeman native and former All-American has won the award in career, earned as she's currently leading the nation in both total digs (552) and digs per set (6.9) this season.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings women's golf finishes fall season at WWU Invitational

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women's golf team closed out its fall season with a disappointing finish Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational. The Yellowjackets finished last among the invite's 16 teams as they struggled to a two-day score of 692 to finish 116-over par for...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
#Msu#City College#Hyflex#K12#Linus College#Msu Billings#Msub#Hispanic#Native American
KULR8

Beartooth Highway open on Montana side

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) gave an update on when the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge will open. On the Montana saide, the Beartooth Highway US 212 south of Red Lodge is still open, and is scheduled to close on Oct. 14. According to the MDT, travelers can...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

United Way of Yellowstone County Hosts Sock Donation Drive for Homeless

BILLINGS, Mont. - This October, the United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is hosting another "Caring in Action" project, Socktoberfest, to keep the homeless population in the City of Billings warm during the upcoming winter. Information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) states that Montana had...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fire restrictions lifted in 4 Montana counties

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday that stage-one fire restrictions for Yellowstone, Big Horn, Treasure, and Musselshell counties have been lifted. According to the news release, Musselshell County lifted fire restrictions on October 8 at midnight. Campfires are now allowed on all FWP sites, including state parks, wildlife management...
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Moose still on the loose in Billings

The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KULR8

Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"

BILLINGS--We've got fall sports playoffs coming our way, and in Class A, either the Central or Laurel girls have played in the state soccer championship game for the past fourteen seasons. The Locomotives have won the last three, but Central feels like this year could be different. "We've gotten so...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings West has dominant showing at Billings City cross-country meet

BILLINGS--The Billings City cross country meet happened today at Amend Park. It was the last meet of the regular season before state. The girls were up first. It was a beautiful day at Amend Park out on the course. West's Taylee Chirrick came out fast and grabbed the lead about five minutes into the race. The Senior High cheerleaders kept the runners' spirits up and it was Chirrick with the individual win for the girls with a time of 19:12. Her sister TJ also finished in the top five.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Moose wandering around Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose is wandering around Billings city limits, according to police. The following is a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department:. "As many of you are aware there is currently a young bull moose residing within the City limits. Patrol Officers responded to multiple calls yesterday and did their best to keep the moose from entering areas where there were a lot of people on foot, but an animal this large is hard to entice to only go where we want him to go, and continually pressuring him only adds to his stress. The Police Department would prefer to allow the moose to find his own way out of town and are asking the public's help in allowing this to happen. Moose can be dangerous when frightened or cornered so please keep a safe distance away. FWP is also aware of the situation. Thank you in advance for everyone's cooperation with this."
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.

