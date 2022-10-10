ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company

A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Amid public outcry, man charged with assaulting owners of Norwalk gay bar

NORWALK — One day after the owners of a local LGBTQ bar claimed in a post on their website that they were the victims of a hate crime last month and criticized how the police handled the investigation, an arrest was made in the case on Wednesday. Norwalk police...
Register Citizen

Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives

BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Milford zoning board denies Shell Avenue apartment complex expansion

MILFORD — Plans to enlarge an existing apartment building on Shell Avenue have been denied — for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, at its meeting Tuesday, denied an application from Sea Shell, LLC, but noted the developer can come back with a revised plan at a later date. The plan had proven unpopular, with area residents raising concerns about the proposed size, which they considered too big.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Darien OKs armed security officers for elementary schools, creates director of security role

DARIEN — Darien elementary schools can expect to see armed security in their buildings as soon as January after a unanimous vote from the Board of Education. The board approved funding six school security officers, all former law enforcement officers, to protect students in Darien’s public schools and the creation of a Director of Security to oversee the officers as part of the Darien Public School administration.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Vic Muschell honored as Italian Mayor of the Day

TORRINGTON — A happy crowd of well-wishers gathered in the civic center at Coe Memorial Park Wednesday morning to honor Victor "Vic" Muschell, the city's attorney and a longtime volunteer, as UNICO Torrington's Italian Mayor of the Day. His son-in-law, Brian Mattiello, spoke about Muschell's contributions to the city...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Winsted Y's director brings community together

WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
WINSTED, CT
Register Citizen

Man linked to February social lounge shooting arrested, Hamden police say

HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a second man who was involved in a February shooting that injured a local man. Donald Woodson, 39, of Meriden, was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit after he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $500,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man, 29, stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old city man they say was stabbed to death Monday evening on Whalley Avenue. New Haven police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Whalley between Whittlesey and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti

SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
SHELTON, CT

