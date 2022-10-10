MILFORD — Plans to enlarge an existing apartment building on Shell Avenue have been denied — for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, at its meeting Tuesday, denied an application from Sea Shell, LLC, but noted the developer can come back with a revised plan at a later date. The plan had proven unpopular, with area residents raising concerns about the proposed size, which they considered too big.

MILFORD, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO