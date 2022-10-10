Read full article on original website
Joe Maddon would be happy to discuss managerial opening with White Sox or any team, but no one has reached out yet
Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon wants to get back in the dugout again and would be happy to interview for a managerial opening, but he knows circumstances would have to align perfectly for him to get the type of opportunity he wants next.
Jed Hoyer: Cubs have taken 'first steps' in contract extension talks with Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ
The Cubs have had preliminary discussions with infielder Nico Hoerner and outfielder Ian Happ about contract extensions, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday at a season-ending press conference.
Jed Hoyer has 'no doubt' that Cubs will have 'a significant amount of money' to sign players in free agency whom they view as fits
In looking ahead to his team’s future and how it will spend money in free agency, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts often shares some variation of the ball is in president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s court on the decision-making front.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer
As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve talked to Willson. We’ve talked to his representatives.
On This Day in Cubs History: 'The Curse of the Billy Goat' is Sealed
The Chicago Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series, but in that stretch that also went 71 years without winning a pennant.
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
Why Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts should be in Cubs plans
Whether the Cubs dip toes into the deep end of the starting pitching market this winter, it’s a safe bet those toes will be at least kicking the tires on some of the big-name free agent shortstops. For all the good work at shortstop Nico Hoerner did this year...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Cubs Name Matt Mervis, Luis Devers Minors Player, Pitcher of the Year
Mervis earns high praise from Hoyer, organizational honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Team president Jed Hoyer had high praise for Matt Mervis after the Cubs first base prospect's special 2022 season. “I thought Matt had one of the best minor league seasons I've been around,” Hoyer said Monday...
What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?
What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
Tom Ricketts to Cubs fans: ‘We will be active in free agency’
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a letter to fans on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2022 season that the team will be active in free agency and "have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury
Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing at this point,” Hoyer said. “He’s gonna try to have a normal offseason....
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Aaron Bummer
Aaron Bummer has been a mainstay in the Chicago White Sox' bullpen since 2017. The Sox selected him in the 19th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The 28-year-old saw limited action in 2022 after missing three months of the season due to a left lat strain. He returned from the 60-day injured list and made an appearance against Seattle on Sept. 7.
Ex-Cubs P Yu Darvish's Amusing Reaction to Joe Musgrove Inspection
Darvish has amusing reaction to bizarre Musgrove inspection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The foreign substance check on Joe Musgrove in the Padres-Mets NL wild card series generated plenty of amusing reactions from the baseball world, including one from Yu Darvish. Darvish, who frequently demonstrated a witty sense of...
Padres’ Yu Darvish on foreign substance checks: ‘Touch my wherever’
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish joked with the media on Tuesday when asked how he would react to having his ears checked for foreign substances as Joe Musgrove did.
