NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer

As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve talked to Willson. We’ve talked to his representatives.
Willson Contreras
Jed Hoyer
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
NBC Chicago

What Day Did the Chicago Cubs Win the World Series?

What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series. They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST....
NBC Sports Chicago

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury

Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing at this point,” Hoyer said. “He’s gonna try to have a normal offseason....
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Aaron Bummer

Aaron Bummer has been a mainstay in the Chicago White Sox' bullpen since 2017. The Sox selected him in the 19th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The 28-year-old saw limited action in 2022 after missing three months of the season due to a left lat strain. He returned from the 60-day injured list and made an appearance against Seattle on Sept. 7.
NBC Chicago

Ex-Cubs P Yu Darvish's Amusing Reaction to Joe Musgrove Inspection

Darvish has amusing reaction to bizarre Musgrove inspection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The foreign substance check on Joe Musgrove in the Padres-Mets NL wild card series generated plenty of amusing reactions from the baseball world, including one from Yu Darvish. Darvish, who frequently demonstrated a witty sense of...
