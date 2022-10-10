NEW MILFORD — The appointment of Douglas Skelly to the New Milford Town Council Tuesday marks the second new member to the council in the past month. Skelly, a Republican, previously served on the Town Council — from December 2017 to December 2019 and again from December 2019 to November 2021. At Tuesday's Town Council meeting, he was appointed to it once again with a majority vote, with one abstention from council member Hilary Ram. His term will run through Nov 30.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO