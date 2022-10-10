Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Register Citizen
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
Register Citizen
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
Register Citizen
Crews respond to Kleen Energy plant fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are responding to the Kleen Energy power plant on River Road Wednesday afternoon after a fire was reported. One fire official said the blaze was believed to be a hydraulic oil fire that started inside a turbine, filling the building with smoke. Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause as of just before 3 p.m., he said.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield to vote on $4.1 million in American Rescue Plan projects next week
NEW FAIRFIELD — Taxpayers will decide if the town’s federal COVID-19 relief money will be used to fund 10 proposed projects during a referendum next week. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the New Fairfield Senior Center on Route 37. The date of the referendum was set during a special town meeting Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Register Citizen
Byram neighbors file appeal of proposed four-story apartment building for seniors, call it too big
GREENWICH — A neighbors group that is upset about the size of a proposed apartment building for seniors in Byram is pushing back against the four-story structure because of its proposed size. Al Shehadi, a member of the Byram Neighborhood Association, has filed an appeal with the Representative Town...
Register Citizen
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
Register Citizen
Skelly reappointed to New Milford Town Council after returning to town to work on house after fire
NEW MILFORD — The appointment of Douglas Skelly to the New Milford Town Council Tuesday marks the second new member to the council in the past month. Skelly, a Republican, previously served on the Town Council — from December 2017 to December 2019 and again from December 2019 to November 2021. At Tuesday's Town Council meeting, he was appointed to it once again with a majority vote, with one abstention from council member Hilary Ram. His term will run through Nov 30.
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
Register Citizen
West Haven council told to create rules for residents recording meetings
WEST HAVEN — The city's attorney informed members of the City Council this week that a resident's decision to broadcast the council's meeting live on Facebook may be a violation of state law. "By law he doesn’t have the right to record the meeting,” West Haven Corporation Counsel Lee...
Register Citizen
Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 1 - Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.
Register Citizen
Monroe woman, 66, dies in Fox Run fire early Thursday, police say
MONROE — A woman was found dead after a fire on Fox Run in Monroe early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers and firefighters with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at approximately 12:47 a.m., Lt. Michael Sweeney said in an email.
Register Citizen
Plans for former UConn property in West Hartford expected soon
WEST HARTFORD — Plans for the vacant former University of Connecticut campus are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Kristen Gorski, the economic development coordinator, said there could be formal news soon on the first plans for the property, which was sold in December of last year.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives
BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
Register Citizen
Torrington holding Trunk or Treat, decorating contest
TORRINGTON — The Torrington Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Torrington Municipal and Teachers Federal Credit Union and the Torrington Lions Club, will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Torrington Middle School. The rain date is Oct. 30. Trunk or Treat is...
Register Citizen
Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
Register Citizen
Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor reopens after 'serious' crash, police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say they have reopened a section of a local roadway that had been earlier closed after a serious motor vehicle crash. South Windsor police said around 5:14 p.m. that Sullivan Avenue near Schwier Road had been closed due to the crash. They did not provide any details about the incident itself but said the closure was expected to span several hours and asked drivers to take alternative routes if possible.
Register Citizen
Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing
FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
Register Citizen
Darien OKs armed security officers for elementary schools, creates director of security role
DARIEN — Darien elementary schools can expect to see armed security in their buildings as soon as January after a unanimous vote from the Board of Education. The board approved funding six school security officers, all former law enforcement officers, to protect students in Darien’s public schools and the creation of a Director of Security to oversee the officers as part of the Darien Public School administration.
