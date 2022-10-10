ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazuyoshi Miura eclipses his own record to become the oldest active professional footballer as he comes off the bench to appear in Japanese league game aged 55

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kazuyoshi Miura has rewrote his own record as the oldest active professional footballer by playing aged 55 years and 225 days old.

The former Japan international came off the bench on Sunday to make the record-breaking appearance for fourth-tier side Suzuka Point Getters.

He entered the pitch in the 76th minute, helping his side to a 1-0 win over Criacao Shinjuku in front of a Japan Football league record-crowd of 16,218 at the newly-built National Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRRF1_0iTWGhJZ00
Kazuyoshi Miura came off the bench to make his record-breaking appearance on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZsEl_0iTWGhJZ00
Miura's long and illustrious career has seen him play against stars such as Andres Iniesta

Despite the victory, the biggest cheer of the day was reserved for the man nicknamed 'King Kazu' who turns 56 next February.

Miura played for Verdy Kawasaki in their J. League opener in 1993 at the National Stadium and having netted on many occasions at the famous arena, his record-breaking appearance was shrouded in emotion.

He has already revealed he would like to continue playing until he is 60-years-old and few would bet against him reaching that amazing feat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scSSn_0iTWGhJZ00
Kazuyoshi Miura earned 89 caps and scored 55 goals in a career spanning 10 years for Japan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Sufy_0iTWGhJZ00
The Japanese star says he is not yet ready to hang up his boots and wants to play until he is 60

After the milestone appearance Miura said: 'I'm grateful to have played in the best atmosphere possible, and feel proud.

'I wanted this game to be a part of the history I'm making.

'Having got the chance to play at a place like this, I'll be staying humble and keep going without forgetting the hunger.'

He is seventh on the all-time J. League scoring chart with 139 goals.

