EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal will have to TREBLE Gabriel Martinelli's wages to around £200,000-a-week to convince the in-form Brazilian winger to sign a new contract... with an agreement 'not even close' as he looks for parity with Gunners' top earners

By Sami Mokbel
 3 days ago

Arsenal will have to give Gabriel Martinelli pay parity with the club’s top-earners as talks over a new deal get underway.

Sportsmail revealed last Monday that the Gunners had made tying Martinelli down to a new long-term contract a priority as he emerges as one of the best young talents in European football.

Negotiations with the 21-year-old’s representatives over improved terms have started but an agreement is not close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXAti_0iTWGb1D00
Gabriel Martinelli has started contract extension talks with Arsenal, seeking a higher salary

There is no panic from either party with Martinelli - who was turned down by Manchester United as a teenager - known to be settled in London and keen to stay at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal will be required to make the Brazil international - who is part of the same stable as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr - one of the best paid players at the club if they are to extend his deal.

As it stands, Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are understood to be Arsenal's highest earners, both on in-excess of £200,000-per-week.

Interestingly, Arsenal are currently in talks with Bukayo Saka about a new contract, with the England star also set to earn close to £200,000-per-week.

Martinelli currently earns in the region of £70,000-per-week meaning Arsenal face having to more than double his current salary if they are to reach a successful agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWLuZ_0iTWGb1D00
There is no immediate rush, but Mikel Arteta (left) will be keen to tie the 21-year-old to new deal

There is no immediate rush for Arsenal to reach an agreement with their young forward’s deal not due to expire until 2024, while the Gunners also hold an option to extend his contract.

However, there is recognition from Arsenal that they need to reward Martinelli for his brilliant performances and would like an agreement in place sooner rather than later.

Likewise, Arsenal will be conscious of interest from rival clubs, with Chelsea among the teams understood to be monitoring Martinelli’s performances closely.

For now, however, Martinelli is fully focused on the season with Arsenal and breaking into Tite’s squad for the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu2Oo_0iTWGb1D00
Martinelli is eager to break into the Brazil squad, after a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win

Martinelli has three international caps, but competition for attacking places in the Brazil squad is fierce with the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha all vying for slots.

However, if Martinelli continues in his current form Tite will find it difficult to ignore the Arsenal star.

Speaking after Sunday’s euphoric 3-2 win over Liverpool, in which Martinelli scored and made another, the South American insisted he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

‘Of course, I want to stay. We are talking. Let’s see what is going to happen. But I want to stay, of course,’ Martinelli said.

‘I think it’s my best season here at Arsenal. I’m so happy for this moment.’

