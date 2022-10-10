ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots
Wichita Eagle

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters. Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To Commanders 12-7 On Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears debuted orange helmets for the first time in franchise history but fell short on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. In spite of several impressive drives and growth from Justin Fields, the Bears could not pull off a victory. Multiple drives had potential but they all...
CHICAGO, IL

