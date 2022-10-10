ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Amazon’s holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says

Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues on how...
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Walmart Makes Yet Another Patriotic Move

Whether or not you shop at Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, you're likely aware that it's the kind of store that proudly boasts its commitment to carry products made in the USA. The company has long been public about its desire to stock its shelves with as much...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Wichita Eagle

A Bubble Tea CEO Tells Us Why It’s Not A Passing Trend

Bubble tea has come a long way in the U.S. over the last two decades. What was once an overseas treat found deep within a city's Chinatown has reached the point where food giants like Dunkin (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report-owned Baskin-Robbins and Peet's Coffee are adding it to their menus.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Sustainable Clothing#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Meet The Company Behind#Paragon Textiles
Wichita Eagle

Beyond Meat Faces More Troubles as It Slashes Forecasts, Cuts Jobs

Faux-meat maker Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat Inc. Report on Friday slashed its annual revenue forecast due to rising inflation and waning demand for its meat-alternative products, and said it was cutting about 200 jobs, or 19% of its total workforce. The company said the weak forecast was...
AGRICULTURE
WWD

Travel Retail Cruises Despite Headwinds

CANNES, France — Cautious optimism. That’s how travel retail executives summed up their outlook at the recent TFWA World Exhibition and Conference. The event in Cannes, France, which ran from Oct. 2 to 6, was the second to be held following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trade show organizers aptly branded the session this year “New World.”More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Travel retail really is a new world today, as the industry welcomes people back into...
RETAIL
Wichita Eagle

Melinda French Gates Sets Bill Gates Straight On Foundation Prediction

When Bill Gates was discussing the future of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at the the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit in New York City, he offered a thought about a goal he had for the foundation's longevity. It was then that he said he expected it to be around for another quarter-century.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco

Comments / 0

Community Policy