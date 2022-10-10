Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Amazon’s holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says
Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues on how...
Kroger strikes $25 billion deal for Albertsons to create supermarket titan
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grocer Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a $24.6 billion deal, creating a supermarket behemoth to take on leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N).
Wichita Eagle
Walmart Makes Yet Another Patriotic Move
Whether or not you shop at Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, you're likely aware that it's the kind of store that proudly boasts its commitment to carry products made in the USA. The company has long been public about its desire to stock its shelves with as much...
Wichita Eagle
A Bubble Tea CEO Tells Us Why It’s Not A Passing Trend
Bubble tea has come a long way in the U.S. over the last two decades. What was once an overseas treat found deep within a city's Chinatown has reached the point where food giants like Dunkin (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report-owned Baskin-Robbins and Peet's Coffee are adding it to their menus.
Kroger to acquire Albertsons in $24.6B deal
According to a Friday morning news release issued from both companies, Kroger and Albertsons announced that they have entered into an agreement.
Wichita Eagle
Beyond Meat Faces More Troubles as It Slashes Forecasts, Cuts Jobs
Faux-meat maker Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat Inc. Report on Friday slashed its annual revenue forecast due to rising inflation and waning demand for its meat-alternative products, and said it was cutting about 200 jobs, or 19% of its total workforce. The company said the weak forecast was...
Travel Retail Cruises Despite Headwinds
CANNES, France — Cautious optimism. That’s how travel retail executives summed up their outlook at the recent TFWA World Exhibition and Conference. The event in Cannes, France, which ran from Oct. 2 to 6, was the second to be held following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trade show organizers aptly branded the session this year “New World.”More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Travel retail really is a new world today, as the industry welcomes people back into...
Wichita Eagle
Melinda French Gates Sets Bill Gates Straight On Foundation Prediction
When Bill Gates was discussing the future of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation at the the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit in New York City, he offered a thought about a goal he had for the foundation's longevity. It was then that he said he expected it to be around for another quarter-century.
Citigroup beats 3rd-quarter profit estimates but stock falls after fixed-income trading revenue disappoints
Citigroup reported third-quarter earnings on Friday that beat revenue and profit estimates. But revenue derived from the bank's fixed income and trading arm fell short, hurting the stock price. The bank also said it's in the process of winding down nearly all of its exposure to Russia. Citigroup reported third-quarter...
Futures muted as earnings season starts with mixed results from big banks
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of results from major American banks amid worries about the impact of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on corporate profit.
