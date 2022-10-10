Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘No Question,’ ‘No Beef’ with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East.
Wichita Eagle
Can Rams, Sean McVay Look to the Past For Answers to the Present?
Some sequels in Hollywood are often chided for making only nominal changes to their lauded predecessors' plots. The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title defense may fall to a similar trope ... but a trophy could nonetheless await at the end. Los Angeles' Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist at home, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
Wichita Eagle
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
Wichita Eagle
Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. saw his bid to be the starting running back for the Washington Redskins almost tragically derailed, he'll finally get his chance. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
Wichita Eagle
Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football
When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines. As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution. For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford: ‘We’ve Got to Do A Better Job Putting Up Points’
When the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 to fall to 2-3 on the season, some began to ask if it was too soon to panic about the season. While the record is a tad concerning there is a far more concerning trend regarding the Rams through five games.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Injury Update: WR Dyami Brown Active at Bears, Brian Robinson Jr. to Start
CHICAGO -- The Washington Commanders (1-4) enter Week 6 against the Chicago Bears (2-3) in desperate need of a win. In fact, following the new information revealed on Thursday morning pertaining to Commanders owner Dan Snyder, this team is in serious need of any positive press they can get. Which...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Injury Report: Will Starting LB Mykal Walker Play vs. 49ers?
The Atlanta Falcons now have two days of practice under their belt ahead of Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta's injury situation is becoming clearer. After missing Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons are expecting Pitts to return against San Francisco. He's been a limited participant in both practices as his hamstring continues to heal, but the fact that Pitts is on the field is certainly an encouraging sign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Elite high school point guard, Elmarko Jackson, orally commits to KU Jayhawks basketball
Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior point guard from South Kent (Connecticut) School, on Thursday night orally committed to play basketball at Kansas. Jackson — he made an official visit to KU on Sept 9-11 — chose KU over Texas, Villanova, Miami and Notre Dame. He made the...
Wichita Eagle
Big Play DK: Metcalf Remains Seahawks Most Explosive Offensive Weapon
Having scored 103 points over the past three games, one might expect the Seattle Seahawks to be riding a three-game win streak. Unfortunately, the team has surrendered 111 points in that same span, yielding merely a 1-2 record. Though quarterback Geno Smith has largely exceeded expectations thus far in 2022,...
Wichita Eagle
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Praises Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
It’s an excellent time to be a Philly sports fan. The Philadelphia Phillies advanced past the first round of the playoffs after making the postseason for the first time in over ten years. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top team in the NFL, as they remain undefeated at...
Wichita Eagle
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Jets Injury Report: Gary Added to List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as full participation as the team continued its preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but, speaking to reporters afterward, was confident that he’d...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Wichita Eagle
Jerick McKinnon showed out; Pacheco got one carry: KC Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Raiders
The Chiefs showed some Jekyll and Hyde on Monday Night Football. They stumbled through the first half and all too quickly found themselves down 17-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But a controversial roughing the passer penalty late in the second quarter, a raucous...
Comments / 0