NFL

Wichita Eagle

Can Rams, Sean McVay Look to the Past For Answers to the Present?

Some sequels in Hollywood are often chided for making only nominal changes to their lauded predecessors' plots. The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title defense may fall to a similar trope ... but a trophy could nonetheless await at the end. Los Angeles' Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist at home, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?

That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Comeback Complete: Brian Robinson Jr. Slated to Start for Commanders

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. saw his bid to be the starting running back for the Washington Redskins almost tragically derailed, he'll finally get his chance. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football

When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines. As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution. For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Wichita Eagle

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Injury Report: Will Starting LB Mykal Walker Play vs. 49ers?

The Atlanta Falcons now have two days of practice under their belt ahead of Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, and Atlanta's injury situation is becoming clearer. After missing Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons are expecting Pitts to return against San Francisco. He's been a limited participant in both practices as his hamstring continues to heal, but the fact that Pitts is on the field is certainly an encouraging sign.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Big Play DK: Metcalf Remains Seahawks Most Explosive Offensive Weapon

Having scored 103 points over the past three games, one might expect the Seattle Seahawks to be riding a three-game win streak. Unfortunately, the team has surrendered 111 points in that same span, yielding merely a 1-2 record. Though quarterback Geno Smith has largely exceeded expectations thus far in 2022,...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Sixers’ Doc Rivers Praises Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

It’s an excellent time to be a Philly sports fan. The Philadelphia Phillies advanced past the first round of the playoffs after making the postseason for the first time in over ten years. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top team in the NFL, as they remain undefeated at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Jets Injury Report: Gary Added to List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as full participation as the team continued its preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but, speaking to reporters afterward, was confident that he’d...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI

