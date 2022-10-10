ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular.

Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors.

Black was listed as the most popular car color choice in America by iSeeCars Credit: Getty

The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8 percent of surveyed car purchases were white, while 22.3 percent of buys were black.

Karl Brauer, the Executive Analyst for iSeeCars, said: “White’s popularity can be attributed to it being one of the easiest colors to maintain, and because it is a common color for fleet and rental vehicles, white is prevalent in the used car market.”

Brauer said: “Black remains a popular choice for car buyers, and its popularity is emphasized by many automakers choosing to release special black editions of their vehicles for an added cost.”

Gray represented the survey’s third-most sales at 18.4%, with silver just behind at 12.1%.

Brauer noted: “Moreover, consumers may prefer gray and silver because they are practical colors, yet are slightly more novel than white and black.”

But the car colors with the lowest depreciation rates are less popular shades.

Yellow cars hold the best three-year depreciation rate at 4.5 percent,

reported in an earlier study.

Yellow ranks second to last in America’s most popular car colors at .2 percent.

Yellow cars are a rarer breed since manufacturers typically reserve the color for low-volume production models that hold their value, like sports cars.

Orange came in second on the survey with an average depreciation rate of 10.7% every three years.

Orange retains its value for the same reasons as yellow—but with a slight twist.

Limited production vehicles like the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition are the types of models that typically use orange.

The most recent survey from iSeeCars showed that Orange made up .6 percent of the road’s cars.

Colors like white, black, and silver have minimal impact on a vehicle’s resale value, but they won’t help a vehicle maintain its value.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé GLE Class on display Credit: Getty

