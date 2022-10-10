ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says George. H.W. Bush took 'millions of government documents' to a bowling alley

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxqRS_0iTWGOjs00

Former President Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home by declaring that former President George H.W. Bush took official papers to a bowling alley.

"George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant, where they combined them. So they're in a bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant," Trump said at a rally in Arizona on Sunday, where he was campaigning for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

He wanted to know why Bush, who died in 2018, was not prosecuted.

Trump may have been referring to the site where Bush's mementos and documents for his presidential library were collected in 1994, according to The Independent. The National Archives runs Bush's library, in College Station, Texas. Items were gathered and stored in an old bowling alley space, which filled up, so an adjacent former Chinese restaurant kitchen was used for storage.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Classified documents:The search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was a month ago. What we've learned since.

His comments grabbed the attention of Bush's son, former governor of Florida, Jeb Bush, who said in a tweet: "I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you?"

Trump has also falsely accused former President Barack Obama of taking classified documents to Chicago. The National Archives debunked this claim.

Trump is under investigation for keeping government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The FBI seized documents from Trump's home in August labeled as "secret" and "top secret."

Comments / 1491

mandy
3d ago

there is no evidence that backs up his lies now he even throws those in his own party under the bus he has missing paper because he talked of a deal can't make a deal without evidence papers he shoves his own foot in his mouth

Reply(173)
316
Robert Sanchez
3d ago

Worst Dam case of "POST TRAUMATIC LOST ELECTION STRESS DISORDER" and Ivanka and the rest of the Trump Klan haven't gotten Daddy Trump of some Severe Psychological intervention.

Reply(58)
313
Karen Vierling
3d ago

OMG 😲 What an Ogantutious Obnoxious LIER !! It's a miracle he's not hit by lightning bolts from Heaven everyday 🙏

Reply(45)
260
Related
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Chinese#Gop#The Independent#The National Archives#College Station#Onpolitics#Classified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

638K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy