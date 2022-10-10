ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Weirdest crossover ever!': House of The Dragon viewers shocked to spot EastEnders' Phil Daniels swap Walford for Westeros in latest episode

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

House Of The Dragon viewers were left shocked on Monday when a familiar face was spotted on the fantasy epic.

The sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel saw a new character's arrival, Maester Gerardys, played by none other than Phil Daniels who famously played Kevin Wicks in EastEnders.

After spotting that he had swapped Walford for Westeros, one flabbergasted fan tweeted: 'This is the weirdest cross over ever!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2f7l_0iTWGNr900
'This is the weirdest cross over ever!': House of The Dragon viewers were shocked to spot EastEnders' Phil Daniels swap Walford for Westeros as he turned up in the latest episode of the fantasy epic this week

In the original source material Gerardys was a maester who served Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) on Dragonstone as was an integral character in the novel.

Yet Phil, 63, who also famously sang on Blur's Parklife single, is best known for playing wheeler-dealer Kevin on EastEnders for two years before his untimely death in a car crash back in 2008.

A viewer wrote: 'Also can we talk about Phil Daniels being the Maester on Dragonstone! What's High Valyrian (the show's fictional language) for Parklife?'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsTIh_0iTWGNr900
Soap star: Phil, who also famously sang on Blur's Parklife single, played the wheeler-dealer in the soap for two years before his untimely death in a car crash back in 2008 (Pictured with co-star Pam St Clement) 

And another said: 'Did anyone notice that the maester was Phil Daniels who played Kevin Wicks in EastEnders? No? Just me? Well, it sure did bring a smile to my face'.

More agreed commenting: 'Guys, am I going mad or is Phil Daniels playing a maester at the wedding of Daemon and Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon'.

A fourth wrote: 'House of the Dragon ....Phil Daniels.... surprisin'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGMcv_0iTWGNr900
Lovebirds: His character famously struck up a romance with Densie Fox (Diane Parish, pictured) 

In other soap news John Altman, who played Nasty Nick, Todd Carty (Mark Fowler) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) reunited this week.

John took to Instagram to share a snap of the trio as they posed backstage as they toured their shows in Ireland.

He wrote: Reunited after many years, in Dublin yesterday. Todd and l are touring in 'The Mousetrap.' Playing Major Metcalf and Mr Paravicini respectively. Adam is playing Alfred Doolittle in the tour of 'My Fair Lady.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJaoi_0iTWGNr900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFK1z_0iTWGNr900

It comes after social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'

Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.

One user wrote: 'I’m gonna need @hbomax to issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen of #HouseOfTheDragon.'

The network responded to the watcher on Twitter as it defended the artistic direction writing: 'Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aINct_0iTWGNr900
Back together: In other soap news John Altman, who played Nasty Nick, Todd Carty (Mark Fowler) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) reunited this week

The Ringer writer and podcaster Joanna Robinson tried to warn fans ahead of its airing as she wrote: 'I liked this week’s episode of #HouseOfTheDragon but sure yeah watch it with all the drapes closed and maybe, yeah, consider The Neil Settings. Though I hear they aren’t optimal for EVERY set?'

Another fan wrote: 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON continuing the classic Thrones tradition of making an episode so dark it's almost unwatchable.'

This is a reference to similar backlash the franchise received during the final season of Game Of Thrones in 2019 specifically for the battle-heavy episode titled The Long Night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvKaB_0iTWGNr900
Interesting: It comes after  social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision'

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed From a New Villain to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s Kids

House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” marks a huge turning point in the Game of Thrones saga. For weeks, HBO‘s House of the Dragon has been zipping through the decades, showing us how former childhood besties Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) found themselves on opposite sides of one of Westerosi history’s most bloody civil wars. Last night we saw our last major time jump and the end of a peaceful era. With Viserys (Paddy Considine) dead, his squabbling heirs are now free to destroy each other in real time. And it’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Carty
Person
Adam Woodyatt
Person
Phil Daniels
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dragonstone#Blur
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nina Is On the Verge of Making a Mistake So Ginormous, It’ll Make Her Affair With ‘Mike’ Seem Like a Minor Oopsie

In the wake of Brando’s funeral on General Hospital, Sonny has been motivated anew to try to make peace with Michael. And at some point, they are bound to see eye to eye… or at least eye to “I don’t want to fight anymore.” But any progress that they make, any truce that they call, could be altogether upended by Nina — and just when at least a few people in Port Charles were starting to move her down their most-hated lists, too!
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

650K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy