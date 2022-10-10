ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora CONFIRMED for December 3 with Frank Warren expecting tougher fight than AJ would have been

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FRANK WARREN has confirmed that Tyson Fury will face Derk Chisora in a trilogy fight on December 3.

The Gypsy King will defend his WBC title against Del Boy following the collapse in talks of a mega-clash with Anthony Joshua.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w03MH_0iTWG8hV00
Tyson Fury's next fight has been confirmed by Frank Warren Credit: Getty

According to TalkSPORT’s Michael Benson, Warren has revealed that Chisora will get his second shot at the heavyweight crown.

And Fury’s UK promoter added: “Derek might give him more of a fight than Anthony Joshua - I just think he [AJ] is more vulnerable.”

The 38-year-old Chisora fought for the belt all the way back in 2012, losing to Vitali Klitschko.

He had already lost his first Fury bout by this point - and went on to lose to the Gypsy King again in 2014.

Chisora recently claimed he was retired from boxing, having beaten Kubrat Pulev in the summer.

But now he is returning for another shot at glory against Fury.

Fury had been expected to take on Joshua on December 3, only for negotiations to break down.

The 34-year-old said: "He didn't want the fight and didn't push it and didn't sign the contract.

"In my opinion, and this is being brutally honest - lack of b***s from AJ and lack of being assertive.

"If you're a man, you be assertive with your team and make sure it's done."

More to follow...

