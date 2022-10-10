ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman scammed out of £27k by ‘astronaut’ who convinced her he’d marry her if she could pay his ‘rocket landing fees’

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiXZH_0iTWG4Ab00

A MAN claiming to be a Russian astronaut scammed a woman into paying more than £27,000 for his return trip to Earth after vowing to marry her.

The 65-year-old woman reportedly sent the conman the huge sum of cash after he said he wanted to "fly" home from space and start a new life together in Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGyUg_0iTWG4Ab00
The man claimed to be an astronaut and duped the woman into paying thousands Credit: Getty

The man started up a conversation with the woman on Instagram in June.

His profile was filled with random photos of the galaxy - and the blagger even claimed he worked at the International Space Station, where astronauts have limited access to phone service.

As the online relationship flourished, he told her he wanted to tie the knot and needed thousands to cover the cost of a rocket and landing fees to return home, TV Asahi reports.

He told the woman: "I want to start my life in Japan. Saying this 1,000 times won’t be enough, but I’ll keep saying it. I love you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nq5x6_0iTWG4Ab00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnMy9_0iTWG4Ab00

To get married, he said he needed money to get back down to Earth - and the woman was scammed out of thousands.

Between August 19 and September 5, she sent a whopping 4.4 million yen (£27,350) to her apparent husband-to-be in five separate installments.

He claimed he needed the cash for one week of holiday expenses, rocket fees from the space station, and for the cost of landing in Japan.

The woman eventually grew suspicious after he continued to ask for more money, and she reported the "astronaut" to the cops.

The case is reportedly being investigated as a romance scam.

Romance scams are on the rise in Japan - last year, there were 14,498 cases, up almost 67 per cent on ten years earlier when there were 8,693.

Tsuguo Sakai, director of the Japan Association for Consumer Policy, urged people to contact the police if they suspect they are the victim of a scam.

Romance scams have been in the spotlight after the release of The Tinder Swindler on Netflix - a doc about scam artist Simon Leviev who tricked women out of millions of pounds.

Brazen Leviev, 32, has been accused of conning £7.4million worldwide out of women he met on Tinder.

Netflix told how Leviev posed as the heir of a diamond billionaire to charm women online to try to persuade them to lend him money.

He is now banned from the dating app.

Comments / 4

Related
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Astronaut#Russian#Asahi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
AUSTRALIA
Abby Joseph

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Aabha Gopan

Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
813K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy