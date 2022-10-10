Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Microsoft Outlook update will stop sensitive emails ending up in the wrong hands
Business users will soon benefit from improved Microsoft Outlook functionality that will help ensure sensitive information is kept within the appropriate circles. Currently, Microsoft provides a sensitivity labels tool, which lets employees manually dictate the sensitivity status of an email message. There is also an automatic labelling feature that can detect personally identifying information like social security numbers and payment details.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
TechRadar
Hands on: Hoover HL5 review
The new Hoover upright vacuum cleaner has a lot to offer compared to its existing lineup, but is it anything ground-breaking compared with other vacuum cleaner brands? We're not so sure at this stage. Pros. +. Heavy but manoeuvrable. +. The Push&Lift looks useful. +. AntiTwist looks thoughtful. Cons. -
TechRadar
Spammed if you do, spammed if you don't: is Truecaller putting your privacy at risk?
You might take good care of your online privacy. You might use one of the best VPN services every time you go online. You also make sure to secure your important communications with encrypted messaging apps. However, one day you may realize that your name and phone number are available...
TechRadar
Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet
A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
TechRadar
I found the world’s cheapest 4K monitor, but it’s absolutely not what you’d expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
TechRadar
InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review
InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
TechRadar
Roku just entered the smart home game - with a lot of help from Wyze
Roku is expanding into a new frontier as the company revealed its upcoming line of smart home devices made in collaboration with Wyze. On the surface, it looks like the company merely repackaged Wyze products and slapped the Roku label on them. The hardware is indeed the same, but all the devices will be supported by Roku’s own proprietary software. In total, there will be multiple devices (opens in new tab) matching Wyze’s modest prices, a subscription service adding more features, and an accompanying mobile app where you can control everything. The devices are split into three main categories: cameras, lights, and wall plugs.
TechRadar
Toyota reports major data leak after access key left open on Github
Toyota has admitted it mistakenly left a database of around 300,000 customer emails unsecured online, meaning anyone could have accessed private information. The leak appears to have affected Toyota's proprietary connectivity app, which allows drivers to connect their smartphones with the car, and use the in-car system to make calls, listen to music, use the navigation system, and similar.
TechRadar
Garmin just quietly released five new watches
Garmin has unveiled its second-generation range of Marq watches. An ultra-premium collection, even more so than the best Garmin watches such as its top-end Fenix and Epix sports watches, this ‘luxury’ watch collection is tailor-made with specific sports in mind, with five watches boasting features for athletes, golfers, sailors, aviators, and adventurers.
TechRadar
Casper 2-in-1 pillow deal is the sleeper hit of Prime Day
This pillow deal is where it's at if you're looking to upgrade your sleep for cheap this Prime Day. While the Prime Day fall event (currently running) does include some mattress offers, as TechRadar's Sleep Editor, the deal I'd recommend if you're wanting to upgrade your sleep is 30% off the Casper Original pillow (opens in new tab). Casper is always popular, and this is one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted – it's an all-time low price.
TechRadar
Hot or Not: The best (and worst) early Black Friday deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale
These are the Prime Day deals you should grab - and avoid - today. The second day of Amazon’s Prime Day October sale is underway today - and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality of some of the deals so far: there have been some absolute bargains. We’re talking A-grade discounts on products people actually want. (That’s not always a guarantee on Prime Day.)
TechRadar
Prime Day is over, but Amazon still has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is over, and while we look forward to the next big sale, Black Friday, you can still find some leftover deals, like Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99 (was $159) (opens in new tab). That's the same price we saw during Amazon's two-day sale and the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar
Best deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale at the end of day one - chosen by our experts
Amazon Prime Day has returned this October with some surprisingly good deals. Here are today's biggest bargains. Amazon's Prime Day sale returned for an October sequel today – and like the original sale earlier this year, it's packed with thousands of early holiday season deals. If that sounds a little overwhelming for your bargain-hunting brain, fear not. We've had an entire team of tech experts combing through the discounts all day to pick out the best Prime Day deals for you.
TechRadar
Prime Early Access Sale is better than we expected - but still shop with caution
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is here, but it's not what we expected - at all. Sure, at first glance it's no different from any of the mega-retailer's big sales events, serving up a bunch of savings on a bunch of different products across a bunch of categories. But (and trust us, we're surprised by this too) it's far better than we ever imagined it would be.
TechRadar
Prime Day air fryer deals: 50% price cuts are live and hot off the press
It's here. Prime Day air fryer deals have landed in the Early Access Sale which are promising to save you money, and a load of time and effort. If you're looking to get your hands on a bargain over the two-day event, then now is the time. Although the best air fryers (opens in new tab) have an average upfront cost of $165 / £150, you can expect to save a decent portion of that when you shop one of these air fryer deals.
