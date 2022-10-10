ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqPF5_0iTWEnXV00

Carolina is cleaning house after a 1–4 start to the 2022 season.

After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. The franchise has also announced it fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley.

Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign, Snow—who has worked with Rhule for the last decade—was shown the door. His dismissal comes after a particularly poor effort from the Panthers’ defense in Sunday’s 37–15 loss to the 49ers.

Through the first five weeks, Carolina ranks 22nd in scoring defense, having yielded 24.4 points per game. The Panthers never ranked in the top half of scoring defense during Snow’s tenure having finished 18th in 2020 and 21st in ’21.

Rhule and Snow previously coached at Temple University from 2013 to ’16 and Baylor from ’17 to ’19, while Foley was with both at Temple an in Rhule’s final season at Baylor. When Rhule took his first NFL head coaching job before the ’20 season, Snow and Foley followed him to Carolina.

Apart from a four-year stint with the Lions from 2005 to ’08, Snow has spent the majority of his coaching career at the college level. He’s made additional stops at Boise State, California, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington and Eastern Michigan.

Carolina’s run game coordinator Al Holcomb will serve as the interim defensive coordinator alongside interim head coach Steve Wilks, who was elevated by the team to fill Rhule’s position Monday. The setup will emulate the structure that the two coaches were a part of in Arizona during the 2018 season.

The Panthers face the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

All Panthers: Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to San Francisco

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ed Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Temple University#American Football#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

103K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy