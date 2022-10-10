Read full article on original website
wnctimes.com
Cherokee Man Is Sentenced To 14 Years For 2nd Degree Murder in WNC
Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, a man from Cherokee, North Carolina, found guilty of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. A 21-year-old Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of...
my40.tv
Asheville defense attorney weighs in on 'gut punch' sentencing for Parkland shooter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than four years after the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the shooter, 24-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been spared from the death penalty. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the 12 jurors recommended Cruz face life in prison instead of the...
Bond not set for suspect in Upstate mass murder
The suspect in the largest murder case in Spartanburg County history will remain behind bars, after seeing a judge Wednesday. James Drayton is accused of shooting and killing five people at a home in Inman on Sunday.
wnctimes.com
Brevard Woman Sentenced to 15 Years on Drug Charges
Asheville -- October 13, 2022: According to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, U.S. District Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, of Brevard, North Carolina, to 15 years in prison. Irby was sentenced on October 3, 2022 byJudge Max Cogburn for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, which...
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for 2020 shooting
An Upstate man is set to spend the next two decades behind bars for a shooting in 2020. 28 year old, Jamal K. Rios of Spartanburg pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Assault and a Weapons Violation.
my40.tv
Daughter charged in shooting death of parent & 2nd victim, investigation continues
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
my40.tv
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
my40.tv
Felon arrested with firearm & drugs, accused of trying to flee from Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in Asheville say a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a weapon. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says in a press release while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures" Monday afternoon, they made contact with a "known felon," 20-year-old Zamar Daequan Scott.
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
my40.tv
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WYFF4.com
Man in custody after deadly shooting in Spartanburg County, sheriff says
COWPENS, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road in Cowpens, authorities say. Sheriff Chuck Wright says a person of interest is in custody after he turned...
my40.tv
Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Macon County Sheriff says the daughter of one of two victims of a double homicide has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Authorities say two people were found dead inside a home on Mack Branch Road Monday night. Authorities say both victims were apparently shot. Divinity Aleza Guest, 22, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, injury to real property and breaking and entering. The investigation into the homicides continues.
AOL Corp
SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend. Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.
deltanews.tv
At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting
GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
WYFF4.com
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
Sylva Herald
Man sentenced for two-county, high-speed chase
A homeless man who stole a pickup truck in Bryson City and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of Kostas restaurant in Dillsboro pleaded guilty last week in Swain County Superior Court, District Attorney Ashley Welch said.
my40.tv
Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
