Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Sweet Note
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sweet Note Cafe Tuesday morning. The cafe has been open for over a year, but the ribbon cutting was a formal celebration of the nascent business. During the day on Tuesday, a slideshow was presented that...
hometownstations.com
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Lima Fire Department responds to fire
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 818-820 N. Union St. around 8:17 p.m. Monday evening. The home is owned by Linda Newland, according to the Allen County Auditor’s website. The property was transformed from a single-family home to a duplex at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
wktn.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Multiple departments responding to fire at post office in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are working to battle a fire that broke out at a post office in Shelby County. Shelby County dispatch confirmed firefighters were called to respond to a fire at a post office in the 6600 block of Palestine Street in Pemberton. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
columbusunderground.com
New Downtown Fashion & Retail District Set to Debut on Friday
This Friday, a new initiative to bring fashion and retail business back to Downtown Columbus kicks off with the launch of “Common Thread”, a new destination shopping experience featuring seven new shops on South Third Street. The program is a collaboration between the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
ONU HealthWise Pharmacy and Mobile Clinic Offering Fall ’22 Flu shots and Covid Boosters
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy at 511 W. Lincoln Ave. in Ada is offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. Specific clinics are offered on campus for the general public, with no appointment needed, although there is flexibility if those times are inconvenient for individuals. HealthWise Mobile Clinic, which serves Hardin and Allen counties at various locations, is also offering vaccinations. Clinic and outreach schedules are listed below.
wktn.com
Bluffton University to host Spiritual Life Week Forum
BLUFFTON, Ohio – Andrea Flack-Wetherald ’10, comedian, speaker and best-selling author, will speak during Bluffton University’s Spiritual Life Week Forum at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 in Yoder Recital Hall. The title of her presentation is “Compassionate Accountability.”. During the presentation, she’ll show how Mindful Improv...
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
wktn.com
Water Increase in Alger will Appear on Next Bill
All active water and sewer accounts in the Village of Alger will see a $10 increase on the next bill. Residents who have payments sent directly from the bank are encouraged to change the amount of the payments. The increase was approved by Alger Village Council members at the September...
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
wktn.com
OhioHealth Cancer Care Begins Transplant Phase of Blood and Marrow Transplant Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant today, Oct.12, 2022. The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022. BMT is a process where non-functioning, deficient bone marrow or cancerous cells are eliminated...
wktn.com
ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22
Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
Comments / 0