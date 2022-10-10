Read full article on original website
Man arrested for starting Drinking Horse Fire near Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man charged with arson is accused of starting the Drinking Horse Fire near the Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman Thursday. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man told law enforcement he started the fires to "keep bears away." Law enforcement says evidence shows several...
Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
HRDC hopes to gain support for Urban Transportation District in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, the HRDC hopes a public meeting held Wednesday will get more residents interested in their plan to form an Urban Transportation District. Right now, organizers are hoping to get enough signatures to put the district on the ballot next spring. HRDC says forming the...
Bozeman Swim Center reopens after repairs
Bozeman, Mont — A story we’ve been following since May reaches a resolution, as swimmers in Gallatin Valley now have their pool back. The Bozeman Swim Center’s 50-meter pool is home to long-course competition-style swimming. It happens to be the only pool in Gallatin Valley able to provide that type of competition.
Bozeman police wear body cameras for first time
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman Police Officers are now starting to wear body cameras on patrol. It’s a new angle and way to collect evidence. Patrol sergeants will start wearing them first. “Once the sergeants are comfortable with them, the patrol division will begin expanding it to the entire...
VA opens telehealth access sites at MSU, UM campuses
MISSOULA, MT — The University of Montana in Missoula and the Montana State University in Bozeman is now home to two new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS, sites for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The ATLAS sites provide Veterans enrolled in VA care through the...
Small wildland fire contained in Gallatin County
MISSOULA, MT — Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest contained a small wildland fire along the Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday. Officials tell the public to avoid the area until fire crews finish mopping up and declare the area safe. Smoke is expected to be in...
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
Firearm restrictions being implemented due to continued misuse on State Trust Lands in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firearm restrictions are being implemented on some lands in Gallatin County due to continued misuse on State Trust lands. Ongoing issues have been documented and staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are taking the restrictive actions after posting notices that firearm use on the parcels could be restricted if property damage and safety risk continued.
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
Public invited to Gallatin County candidate forum
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public can meet Gallatin County candidates at the Public Safety Center on Rouse in Bozeman on Wednesday and Thursday. Non-partisan forums will feature candidates for county offices, including superintendent of schools. Voters will also get details on ballot initiatives. The forums run from 6:30 p.m....
Bozeman forum offers information on candidates, ballot initiatives
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first of two nonpartisan forums is in the books in Bozeman. The goal of the free events is to inform voters about Gallatin County races and ballot initiatives. Two big topics talked about at the Public Safety Center were funding for the Gallatin Rest Home...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner at the Oasis. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
3 injured in Belgrade structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — Three people were injured during a Belgrade structure fire Saturday evening. The Central Valley Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire at 503 Colorado Street at 6:14 p.m. Crews on scene arrived four minutes later and saw smoke and fire coming out of...
City of Livingston to interview city manager candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Livingston will interview four candidates for city manager on Monday. Livingston has narrowed down finalists in a nationwide search. You can meet them Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Mike and Eve Art Rehearsal Hall. City commissioners will interview each candidate. Jonathan...
Tragedy Near the Gulch: Body of an Overdue Montana Hunter Found
This was not a case of foul play or the inability to fend off an animal attack. But there is likely little comfort in that for friends and family of a man who was probably doing something that he loved all his life. In what is being attributed to health issues, the Montana hunting community lost one of its own this week.
Former Army Ranger Devin Slaughter has energized Montana State on and off the field
BOZEMAN — Devin Slaughter isn’t a rah-rah, inspirational speech type of guy, but he became one at an opportune time. Slaughter could sense a low level of energy from his teammates as they sat in their locker room before their Big Sky Conference football game against UC Davis on Oct. 1. Kickoff wasn’t until 8:25 p.m., and the weather was cold and rainy during pregame warmups. It made Slaughter, a walk-on defensive lineman, think about his time as a United States Army Ranger.
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most
Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
Comfortable temperatures, perfect fall weekend forecast
Another sunny and warm day is expected across western Montana. After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Valley inversions will lead to hazy skies. A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a slight drop in temperatures to areas along and east of the...
