ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

Jay Ball
3d ago

I find it interesting that her political affiliation isn't mentioned at all. so I guarantee she isn't a Republican. if she was thet would have been made immediately clear to fulfill the Republicans are Racist narrative. after looking it up myself.... she's a Democrat. but that probably won't be reported by any source

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Protests continue outside of City Hall in wake of City Council scandal

While Nury Martinez resigned Thursday from the Los Angeles City Council after an audio recording of racist remarks was leaked, Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have not yet resigned Thursday, leading protesters to continue to show outrage. Protestors continued their ongoing demonstrations in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday in the wake of the scandal that rocked LA City Council over the weekend. Leaked audio revealed council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera involved in a conversation back in Oct. 2021, where several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles Democrats’ racism is part of a broader problem

Several Democratic Los Angeles City Council members and a union leader are pushing the limits of the assumption that politicians of the Left can get away with flagrantly racist behavior that would immediately torpedo conservatives. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that council President Nury Martinez and colleagues Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Mookie Betts Calls His Jackie Robinson Documentary the 'Film Jackie Would've Wanted to Tell'

"I definitely think if you don't know Jackie, this will definitely enlighten you on who he was," the Dodgers star tells PEOPLE Mookie Betts has officially added "executive producer" to his resume. While the Dodgers star tries to bring another World Series win to his Los Angeles team this postseason, the Nashville-born athlete has a different target teed up — a career in film production. Through his media production company One Media/ Marketing Group, Betts, 30, serves as executive producer on Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy