Read full article on original website
Jay Ball
3d ago
I find it interesting that her political affiliation isn't mentioned at all. so I guarantee she isn't a Republican. if she was thet would have been made immediately clear to fulfill the Republicans are Racist narrative. after looking it up myself.... she's a Democrat. but that probably won't be reported by any source
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 3