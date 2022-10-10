ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

BT gives Aroldis Chapman not-so-fond farewell: 'Get lost, quitter'

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
 3 days ago

Brandon Tierney made his own “good riddance” farewell to Aroldis Chapman during Monday’s show after the Yankee reliever was left off the ALDS roster for skipping a team workout on Friday.

BT essentially likened Chapman’s decision to himself disagreeing with his role at the FAN (in a hypothetical scenario), and as a result, ditching his responsibilities to the station and not showing up to do his job because he disagreed about what his job should be, even if his performance dictated otherwise.

In short, Chapman quit on the Yankees, and BT won’t miss him.

“You’re a quitter. Get lost, quitter. Get lost.”

Person
