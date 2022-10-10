Read full article on original website
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports
Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
geekwire.com
TikTok vs. Amazon: Social video giant hiring in Seattle and L.A. to build e-commerce network
TikTok is hiring logistics and e-commerce industry veterans in Seattle and Los Angeles to oversee the design and creation of its own U.S. fulfillment network, according to a series of job listings first reported by Axios this morning. The social video juggernaut, part of China’s ByteDance, currently offers e-commerce capabilities...
freightwaves.com
What’s next for TikTok after news of US fulfillment bid?
The massive social media platform is reportedly making an unlikely entrance into the U.S. fulfillment services market. More than a dozen job listings posted by TikTok over the past two weeks signal that the company is building its own fulfillment centers to handle orders from TikTok Shop, as first reported by Axios.
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Thrifters rejoice! Goodwill launches website with 10,000 donated items for purchase in a bid to keep up with a booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the retail market by 2026
Goodwill has gone online with a new website that features roughly 10,000 donated items available for purchase online, which aims to take advantage of the booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2026. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on...
Here are the latest Apple plans to shift iPhone and Mac productions outside China
After the Donald Trump administration, Apple has been more cautious about its reliance on China to produce its devices. With that in mind, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with a report with the latest updates about what are Apple’s plans to produce iPhones and Macs outside China. DON’T MISS:...
FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.
Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
Kroger and Albertsons are reportedly in talks over a proposed merger that would swell the combined chain to a footprint of 5,000 stores
Kroger and Albertsons are engaged in talks around a potential merger, Bloomberg reported. A merger would boost the joint chain to a store footprint of over 5,000 locations. The talks have not yet concluded, although a decision could be reached this week. Grocery store giants Kroger and Albertsons are discussing...
Owner of Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Must Pay $1.9 Million Over Data Breach
Zoetop Business Company, Ltd., which owns the juggernaut Chinese fast fashion business SHEIN, has been ordered to pay $1.9 million in penalties to New York state after failing to protect consumer information in a 2018 data breach and subsequently lying about it, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday. The 2018 breach resulted in the theft of SHEIN shoppers’ credit card and personal information, and the attorney general’s investigation found that Zoetop misrepresented the scale of the data breach both in interactions with customers and in public statements. “Since 2018, we have significantly expanded our cybersecurity team; retained leading cybersecurity experts to help build our security organization and strengthen our global security posture to combat potential risks and vulnerabilities; implemented technologies designed to detect bad actors and mitigate potential threats to our systems; and further enhanced our incident response processes and procedures,” SHEIN told The Daily Beast in a statement. “In addition, we have been certified as compliant with the ISO’s 27001 standard and the payment card industry’s Digital Security Standard for data protection.”Read it at New York State Attorney General
freightwaves.com
Latest supply chain crisis could threaten global stash of food, energy
You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.
The creator of Amazon's Kindle has left the company, along with a top Alexa executive, adding to a leadership exodus under new CEO Andy Jassy
Gregg Zehr started Amazon's Lab126 hardware innovation group in 2004. He is credited with the invention of the Kindle e-book reader.
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Shaw Industries
NYSE (Berkshire Hathaway parent company)BRK.B. As one of the largest private fleet operators in the country, drivers for Shaw Industries are experts at delivering carpet, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets. The company’s 2022 Shipper of Choice award marks a back-to-back...
Walmart makes major change to give chain the edge over Amazon and help customers get what they want faster
WALMART has made a huge grocery move to compete with new Amazon technology and help customers get their products faster. Amazon set the standard for delivery and fulfillment when the E-commerce leader made free, two-day shipping the minimum with Prime. Before Amazon changed the game for online stores, if companies...
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
COCONUT CREEK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005198/en/ MotionPoint’s new logo and tagline. (Graphic: MotionPoint)
freightwaves.com
Shappi utilizes travelers to deliver consumer goods to Ecuador
Latin American e-commerce logistics platform Shappi announced Wednesday it has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by past investor Sixers Innovation Lab with participation from Concrete Rose Capital, Ganas Ventures, Sweater Ventures and past investor Brickyard Capital. Since founding as Kargoo in 2018, Los Angeles-based Shappi has raised $3.2...
freightwaves.com
Maersk Air Cargo opens US bases with South Korea service set to debut
Maersk Air Cargo, the in-house airline of container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, plans to inaugurate scheduled airfreight service in the U.S. market this month from South Korea to Rockford International Airport in Illinois and Greenville-Spartanburg airport in South Carolina, FreightWaves has learned. Meanwhile, Maersk has opened a freight station near...
Retail Weekly: Consumer Demand Slows in Europe, MENA Accelerates Omnichannel
In the past week, observers of global retail trends have received the latest statistics from Eurostat, which show that retail sales in the EU fell 0.2% in August for a 1.3% year-on-year decline. A more significant decrease was observed in the eurozone, where the figures stood at 0.4% and 2.0%.
freightwaves.com
Learnship unveils expedited English-learning program for logistics professionals
Germany-based language training company Learnship has unveiled its newest expedited English-learning program for logistics professionals: Sprint. For any international company, language barriers can consume countless hours, as well as much-needed revenue. Learnship’s new Sprint course seeks to close the language gap in as little as five weeks. The Sprint...
